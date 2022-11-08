(St. Paul, MN)--As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans. He says he hopes to make "communities safe." He also intends to "invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation, and invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that."

