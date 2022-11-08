Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
2022 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 Centennial def. Stillwater, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 Semifinal. Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23 Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 Saturday, Nov. 12. Consolation Championship. Chaska...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Des Moines East High School graduates attend commencement in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools) Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week. Jason Pontius, associate chief academic officer for the board,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm set to hit parts of western Minnesota and North Dakota
(Undated)--An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into Minnesota. The National Weather Service says it will likely bring at least moderate winter impacts to the state. Officials say that accumulating snow is likely for most, with a wintry mix/freezing rain expected elsewhere. Portions of northwestern Minnesota...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
voiceofalexandria.com
It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching
The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one. By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
voiceofalexandria.com
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
voiceofalexandria.com
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
voiceofalexandria.com
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tim Walz outlines plans for his second term
(St. Paul, MN)--As the dust from the midterm elections settles, Governor Tim Walz is wasting no time outlining his second-term plans. He says he hopes to make "communities safe." He also intends to "invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation, and invest in education, all of the things that we talked about on the campaign we have the capacity to do that."
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
