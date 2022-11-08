ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Blue Devils Advance to NCAA Second Round with 4-0 Win Over Radford

DURHAM – Sophomore standout Michelle Cooper registered a brace and the defense was stellar on Saturday evening as the second-seeded Duke women's soccer team collected a 4-0 victory over Radford (12-4-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (13-4-3)...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Drops Hokies, 24-7, for Seventh Win

DURHAM -- The Duke football team improved to 7-3 with a decisive 24-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another while the defense limited the Hokies to just 281 total yards.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Filipowski's Double-Double Leads No. 7 Duke Past USC Upstate, 84-38

DURHAM -- Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski's second consecutive double-double, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils defeated USC Upstate on Friday night, 84-38. Filipowski's 15 points led five Blue Devils in double figures, while Duke's defense limited the Spartans to just 27.8% shooting from the field in the 46-point victory. HOW IT...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Ride Strong Second Half to 60-37 Win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Behind a strong second half to outscore Davidson 34-18, the Duke women's basketball team powered its way to a 60-37 victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon at John M. Belk Arena. Senior Celeste Taylor paced the Blue Devils (3-0) with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting while...
DAVIDSON, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Travel to Davidson for In-State Tilt

Duke (2-0) hits the road for the first time this season, making the trek to Davidson, N.C., for a game against the Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m., live on ESPN+. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series against Davidson, 4-1. In the most...
DAVIDSON, NC
goduke.com

Maatoug Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships, Three Earn All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke sophomore Amina Maatoug continued her stellar season, finishing sixth at the NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships next weekend. Senior Zach Kinne also turned in an outstanding race to lead the Duke men with a ninth-place showing.
DURHAM, NC

