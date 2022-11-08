Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Magic 106.5
No. 25 Red Raiders roll past Texas Southern
Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson scored 13 points each and De'Vion Harmon added 12 as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend a 23-game home winning streak on Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (2-0) had 11 players score for...
Magic 106.5
Chaps 24th in D2SIDA Preseason Poll
The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.
Magic 106.5
Grace Foster Claims D2CCA Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team Accolades
The MIAA, hosts of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, announced their All-Tournament selections and Grace Foster was Lubbock Christian University's representative on All-Tournament Team. Foster, a sophomore from Childress, Texas, led all players at the tournament, conducted in Kansas City, Mo. at Municipal Auditorium, with 26.0 points per game. Her marquee...
Comments / 0