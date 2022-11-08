Read full article on original website
TS Nicole Brings Threat of Severe Weather to Carolinas
Nicole made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane at 3am near Vero Beach, FL. Flood Watch in effect for the mountains /foothills until 1am Sat. Nicole will move west across Florida today before taking a northerly turn tonight. Impacts begin locally this afternoon with gusty wind and rounds of heavy rain. The biggest threat with yet another westward shift will be for severe storms including a few tornadoes. That threat will increase overnight and peak Friday morning.
Nicole Batters Florida, Targets Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — History has been made, but it’s nothing to celebrate. Nicole roared ashore in Florida as a Category 1, becoming the second-latest landfalling U.S. hurricane on record. Erosion issues still lingering from Hurricane Ian over a month ago are contributing to road and building collapses across...
CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
Stanly County Reports First Flu Death Of The Season
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Another person has died from the flu in North Carolina. The Stanly County Health Department is reporting the first flu-related death of the season. Health officials say the patient was an adult. “This is a reminder that flu can lead to serious complications and even...
Murders Increasing In South Carolina At Highest Rate Since 1991
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rate of murders in South Carolina is at its highest level since 1991. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division just released its Crime In South Carolina 2021 report. According to that report, murders in the state have increased by 0.89%, while weapon law violations were...
