Nicole made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane at 3am near Vero Beach, FL. Flood Watch in effect for the mountains /foothills until 1am Sat. Nicole will move west across Florida today before taking a northerly turn tonight. Impacts begin locally this afternoon with gusty wind and rounds of heavy rain. The biggest threat with yet another westward shift will be for severe storms including a few tornadoes. That threat will increase overnight and peak Friday morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO