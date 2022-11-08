MAIZE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After Hutchinson fell to Maize by four touchdowns nearly a month ago, the Salthawks showed up Friday night and held the Eagles to their fewest points of the season and tightest game since Derby. And while it may not have been Maize’s prettiest win, in the playoffs pretty doesn’t matter. The Eagles survive and advance one step closer to the 5A title, 21-14. “I think we’re a lot better team than we showed. Offensively we just couldn’t get anything clicking. I don’t know what it was but we’re just going to get back after it at practice,” said Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. “But I mean we can’t complain, we came out with a win. Our defense stepped up tremendously on multiple occasions and ultimately that’s why we’re still competing. That’s why we’ll still be playing next week.”

MAIZE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO