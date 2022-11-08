ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams

Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of Kaleb Glenn

Former Male High School star Kaleb Glenn, who is playing his final season of high school ball at a prep school in Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville. The school announced the signing of the hometown Glenn on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6 Glenn committed to Louisville on Sept....
LOUISVILLE, KY
catchitkansas.com

Maize survives and advances, outlasts Hutch 21-14

MAIZE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After Hutchinson fell to Maize by four touchdowns nearly a month ago, the Salthawks showed up Friday night and held the Eagles to their fewest points of the season and tightest game since Derby. And while it may not have been Maize’s prettiest win, in the playoffs pretty doesn’t matter. The Eagles survive and advance one step closer to the 5A title, 21-14. “I think we’re a lot better team than we showed. Offensively we just couldn’t get anything clicking. I don’t know what it was but we’re just going to get back after it at practice,” said Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. “But I mean we can’t complain, we came out with a win. Our defense stepped up tremendously on multiple occasions and ultimately that’s why we’re still competing. That’s why we’ll still be playing next week.”
MAIZE, KS
catchitkansas.com

McPherson runs away from Circle in 4A sectionals

McPHERSON, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The McPherson Bullpups scored twice in the latter stages of the second quarter, turning a 20-7 deficit into an eventual 49-28 victory in Friday’s 4A sectional round at McPherson Stadium. Circle began the game with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play as...
MCPHERSON, KS
103GBF

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller

There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
SALINA, KS
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive. In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood. Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners...
LOUISVILLE, KY

