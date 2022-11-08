Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
newyorkupstate.com
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Welcome to CNY! Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm One Day, Lake Effect Snow the Next
Welcome to Central New York. Heavy rain one day. Lake effect snow the next. Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall, possibly as a hurricane in Florida later this week but its effects will hit Central New York. The downpour is expected by the end of the week in Central New York and it'll be followed by Old Man Winter bringing in a cold front to end the weekend.
Clear leaves from homes and storm drains ahead of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fallen leaves mark the change of seasons. “This is a really challenging time every year,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse. “We’re still dealing with the effects of fall, warmer days, but at the same time on a dime could be facing some […]
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Lake Effect Snow In Weekend Forecast For Western New York
It was nice having a mini-summer in Western New York last weekend, but those warm temperatures we had could come back to bite us this weekend. The temperature of Lake Erie remains in the 50s and with a cold front moving across the area this weekend, the combination of warm lake water and cold air could bring plenty of lake effect snow to Western New York.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
The Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina to rebuild after Nov. 1 fire
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a week after it closed for the season, the Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina in Lysander was badly damaged in a […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Comments / 0