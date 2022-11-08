ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
newyorkupstate.com

As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow In Weekend Forecast For Western New York

It was nice having a mini-summer in Western New York last weekend, but those warm temperatures we had could come back to bite us this weekend. The temperature of Lake Erie remains in the 50s and with a cold front moving across the area this weekend, the combination of warm lake water and cold air could bring plenty of lake effect snow to Western New York.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
NEW YORK STATE
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy