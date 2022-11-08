Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Tropical Storm Nicole: The latest maps, models and paths
Once in Florida, Nicole is expected to turn north-northeast and move into Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. It's a large storm with steady rain extending hundreds of miles from the center. Bookmark this link for the latest maps, models and tracks for Nicole just Tap here for the...
WXII 12
Models show eerie similarities between Nicole, Ian and two other storms nearly 20 years ago
In 2004, the time between Hurricanes Charley and Jeanne was 44 days. The time between Hurricanes Ian and Nicole this year was 43 days. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
