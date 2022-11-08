ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacardi U.S.A. and FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management Help FUTURE PROOF the Hospitality Industry

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Family-owned Bacardi continues to commit to creating positive impact and opportunities within the hospitality industry through its partnership with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). FUTURE PROOF is a Chaplin School certified program, open to U.S.-based applicants, built in collaboration with award-winning members of the bar industry, and supported by Bacardi U.S.A.

In the current job market, hospitality, one of the worst hit sectors during the pandemic, is rebuilding its talent pipeline across the industry. The leisure and hospitality sector has been the biggest contributor to recent employment numbers, adding an average of 78,000 jobs per month thus far this year, according to the U.S. October 2022 jobs report.

In February 2020, Bacardi and the Chaplin School created the Bacardi Center of Excellence with a vision to inspire and educate the hospitality community on spirits, entrepreneurship, and beyond. The program established a beverage curriculum and created collaboration opportunities between the two entities through a $5 million gift from Bacardi U.S.A., offering students financial assistance and establishing professorships. It has led to learning opportunities such as BacardiTeach. Through FUTURE PROOF, participants can enroll to receive training to develop a career in the art of bartending and mixology.

“Bartenders are the backbone of our industry and we’re thrilled to continue delivering meaningful learning platforms that open up opportunities in our industry through the ongoing partnership between Bacardi and the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management,” says Adrian Biggs, Advocacy Director at Bacardi North America. “We worked with the industry’s best to create FUTURE PROOF to enable anyone who has dreamed of a career in hospitality to get the right start for a successful career as a bartender.”

The program was created by some of the most renowned names in the bar industry – global bar operator, Steve Schneider; one of the strongest sustainability advocates within the spirits space, Claire Sprouse; and cocktail philosopher Jim Meehan. These celebrated trailblazers are actively shaping bar programs around the world today. FUTURE PROOF encapsulates their insight and expertise, giving program participants the tools they need to excel as hospitality professionals.

“FUTURE PROOF is an amazing collaboration and shows how the Chaplin School is advancing the future of hospitality education through innovation,” said Brian Connors, Founding Director of the Bacardi Center of Excellence, and professor at FIU Chaplin School, the top 10 ranked hospitality program. “As the fourth largest academic institution in the U.S., FIU is committed to education that opens doors on every level, and thanks to this incredible partnership with Bacardi, we are able to expand our role as educators of current and future leaders and professionals in the hospitality industry.”

The FUTURE PROOF curriculum is divided between two segments, with a FUTURE PROOF DIGITAL module that includes introductory modules covering service, cocktail history, bar tools and techniques, ingredient prep, spirits production, and classic cocktail recipes. This is followed by FUTURE PROOF LIVE, an in-person module that will be rolled out across the country with a curriculum featuring leading members of the local bar community.

Upon completing the digital and live curricula, students will receive their Certificate Program in Future Proof Bar Training from FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Enrollment in the program is now open for a fee of $99 at https://futureproof.fiu.edu/.

About Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.

Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI & ROSSI® vermouth and sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is a Top 10 hospitality school among U.S. Public Universities and ranked 33rd in the world. Nearly 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the nation and around the globe choose FIU for its outstanding reputation, advantageous campus locations in Miami, expert faculty, rich curriculum and real career opportunities in the international hotel, foodservice, beverage management, travel, tourism, revenue management, entertainment, and mega and large-scale event industries. As the leading diverse hospitality program with over 70% women and students from 74 countries represented, Chaplin School graduates more undergraduate Black and Hispanic students than any other school. In August 2006, FIU unveiled the first U.S. school of hospitality and tourism in Tianjin, China. The Marriott Tianjin China Program, ranked #1 in China, is FIU’s largest international program, with a capacity for up to 1,000 students. For more information about Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit http://hospitality.fiu.edu.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50 public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. High research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 58,000 and 260,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

