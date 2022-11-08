Bacardi U.S.A. and FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management Help FUTURE PROOF the Hospitality Industry

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Family-owned Bacardi continues to commit to creating positive impact and opportunities within the hospitality industry through its partnership with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). FUTURE PROOF is a Chaplin School certified program, open to U.S.-based applicants, built in collaboration with award-winning members of the bar industry, and supported by Bacardi U.S.A.

In the current job market, hospitality, one of the worst hit sectors during the pandemic, is rebuilding its talent pipeline across the industry. The leisure and hospitality sector has been the biggest contributor to recent employment numbers, adding an average of 78,000 jobs per month thus far this year, according to the U.S. October 2022 jobs report.

In February 2020, Bacardi and the Chaplin School created the Bacardi Center of Excellence with a vision to inspire and educate the hospitality community on spirits, entrepreneurship, and beyond. The program established a beverage curriculum and created collaboration opportunities between the two entities through a $5 million gift from Bacardi U.S.A., offering students financial assistance and establishing professorships. It has led to learning opportunities such as BacardiTeach. Through FUTURE PROOF, participants can enroll to receive training to develop a career in the art of bartending and mixology.

“Bartenders are the backbone of our industry and we’re thrilled to continue delivering meaningful learning platforms that open up opportunities in our industry through the ongoing partnership between Bacardi and the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management,” says Adrian Biggs, Advocacy Director at Bacardi North America. “We worked with the industry’s best to create FUTURE PROOF to enable anyone who has dreamed of a career in hospitality to get the right start for a successful career as a bartender.”

The program was created by some of the most renowned names in the bar industry – global bar operator, Steve Schneider; one of the strongest sustainability advocates within the spirits space, Claire Sprouse; and cocktail philosopher Jim Meehan. These celebrated trailblazers are actively shaping bar programs around the world today. FUTURE PROOF encapsulates their insight and expertise, giving program participants the tools they need to excel as hospitality professionals.

“FUTURE PROOF is an amazing collaboration and shows how the Chaplin School is advancing the future of hospitality education through innovation,” said Brian Connors, Founding Director of the Bacardi Center of Excellence, and professor at FIU Chaplin School, the top 10 ranked hospitality program. “As the fourth largest academic institution in the U.S., FIU is committed to education that opens doors on every level, and thanks to this incredible partnership with Bacardi, we are able to expand our role as educators of current and future leaders and professionals in the hospitality industry.”

The FUTURE PROOF curriculum is divided between two segments, with a FUTURE PROOF DIGITAL module that includes introductory modules covering service, cocktail history, bar tools and techniques, ingredient prep, spirits production, and classic cocktail recipes. This is followed by FUTURE PROOF LIVE, an in-person module that will be rolled out across the country with a curriculum featuring leading members of the local bar community.

Upon completing the digital and live curricula, students will receive their Certificate Program in Future Proof Bar Training from FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Enrollment in the program is now open for a fee of $99 at https://futureproof.fiu.edu/.

