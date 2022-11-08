EMS Company Digicom Electronics to Address Remedies for Supply Chain Issues at Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Digicom Electronics, Inc., an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company manufacturing in the California Bay Area since 1982, will be discussing options for addressing supply chain issues facing electronics manufacturing companies, at the Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show (AEMS), on November 16th and 17th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005654/en/

One way to tackle supply chain issues is to forge new relationships. Digicom has greatly expanded its roster of vendors and has worked with them more extensively. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Mo Ohady, General Manager of Digicom Electronics, “It’s time to take an active role in managing the supply chain part of your business. The likelihood is that the negativities of today’s supply chain situation will not end anytime soon. Don’t wait or expect things to return to the way they were.”

Standard practice at Digicom is working with its customers to establish procedures and adapt remedies to deal with supply chain uncertainties and negativities, to take a defensive posture, and to plan ahead. This is especially critical for Digicom’s customers that manufacture essential products such as medical devices, aerospace products, and military equipment.

“One way to tackle supply chain issues is to forge new relationships,” says Ohady. “The vendors and avenues for purchasing in the past might no longer be available or viable. Digicom has greatly expanded its roster of vendors and has worked with them more extensively.”

To read a copy of the white paper, Electronics OEMs Must Take Action to Remedy Supply Chain Negativities , by Mo Ohady, visit the Digicom website at www.digicom.org.

Digicom Electronics invites AEMS show attendees to stop by booth #203 for a discussion of their electronics manufacturing and supply chain needs. The Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show is being held on November 16th and 17th in the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA. AEMS is the sister event of the Del Mar Electronics Show and is the design and manufacturing show for the aerospace and defense, electronics, medical devices, and automotive industries.

Photo at: https://www.digicom.org/supply-chain.png

About Digicom Electronics

Digicom Electronics offers advanced electronics manufacturing with “Made in the USA” quality that fits the needs of larger enterprises while at the same time providing the benefits and individual attention needed to serve start-up companies. Digicom is listed in the federal directory, look up SAM CAGE Code: 5AMF9.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005654/en/

CONTACT: Mo Ohady

General Manager

Tel: +1.510.639.7003

E-mail:mo@digicom.orgTricia McGough

TW Marketing (agency)

+1.254.383.9700

Email:tricia@twmarketing.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE

SOURCE: Digicom Electronics, Inc.

PUB: 11/08/2022 07:05 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 07:06 AM