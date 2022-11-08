Canada Goose Names Jess Johannson Chief Human Resources Officer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Today, Canada Goose announced the appointment of Jess Johannson, as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for driving the company’s human resources strategy across its corporate, manufacturing and retail teams. Johannson will oversee all global teams within HR, including talent acquisition, employee experience, training and global policy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005450/en/

Jess Johannson

“For over 20 years, Jess has led HR teams across a diverse group of industries and has left her mark on the teams she has worked with,” said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. “Her passion lies in flexibility, agility, innovation, and transformation – which I know will fit in seamlessly with the people and culture at Canada Goose. I am confident that she will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow and expand globally, bringing more of Canada Goose to the world.”

Johannson joins Canada Goose from Tucows, an Internet services and telecommunications company headquartered in Toronto, where she served as Chief People Officer. Previous to this role, she held related positions across a variety of industries such as Capgemini, Brookfield Renewable Energy Group, Johnson Controls and Business Development Bank of Canada.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Canada Goose team – a brand I’ve greatly admired for its authenticity and deeply rooted heritage,” said Johannson. “I’ve always been motivated by out-of-the-box strategies that create engaging and impactful workplace experiences and can’t wait to contribute to a company like Canada Goose, who is undergoing such positive growth and transformation.”

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005450/en/

Media:media@canadagoose.comInvestors:ir@canadagoose.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL LUXURY OTHER RETAIL MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES

SOURCE: Canada Goose

PUB: 11/08/2022 07:05 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 07:06 AM