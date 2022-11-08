ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Canada Goose Names Jess Johannson Chief Human Resources Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Today, Canada Goose announced the appointment of Jess Johannson, as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for driving the company’s human resources strategy across its corporate, manufacturing and retail teams. Johannson will oversee all global teams within HR, including talent acquisition, employee experience, training and global policy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005450/en/

Jess Johannson

“For over 20 years, Jess has led HR teams across a diverse group of industries and has left her mark on the teams she has worked with,” said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. “Her passion lies in flexibility, agility, innovation, and transformation – which I know will fit in seamlessly with the people and culture at Canada Goose. I am confident that she will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow and expand globally, bringing more of Canada Goose to the world.”

Johannson joins Canada Goose from Tucows, an Internet services and telecommunications company headquartered in Toronto, where she served as Chief People Officer. Previous to this role, she held related positions across a variety of industries such as Capgemini, Brookfield Renewable Energy Group, Johnson Controls and Business Development Bank of Canada.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Canada Goose team – a brand I’ve greatly admired for its authenticity and deeply rooted heritage,” said Johannson. “I’ve always been motivated by out-of-the-box strategies that create engaging and impactful workplace experiences and can’t wait to contribute to a company like Canada Goose, who is undergoing such positive growth and transformation.”

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005450/en/

Media:media@canadagoose.comInvestors:ir@canadagoose.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL LUXURY OTHER RETAIL MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES

SOURCE: Canada Goose

PUB: 11/08/2022 07:05 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 07:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
voguebusiness.com

The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
The Associated Press

Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Yieldmo, the smart advertising exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers, today announced an agreement to collaborate with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video, increasing publisher and buyer adoption of contextually enriched CTV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, OLV, and display advertising from leading independent data companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005253/en/ Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

First International Virtual “Prospecting & Outreach Summit”

“Grab your free virtual seat at the very first ‘Prospecting and Outreach’ Summit and find out how to ace your B2B sales scores.”. An online event gathering renown leaders from around the world, that will share their expert opinion on all the tricky and hot prospecting and outreach topics. This event will surely change the course of modern prospecting.
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

nVent HOFFMAN Software Will Simplify Engineering Processes and Connect Fabrication and Workers to Drive Productivity

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will preview its upcoming digital manufacturing software portfolio at Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago. The Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken’s E3.series, is a proven and fast engineering system for designers and manufacturing personnel to: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005471/en/ All connected by a “digital thread,” the nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing software enables a fully automated process, simplifying the design process and connecting engineering to manufacturing. (Graphic: nVent)
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

US launches green transition scheme for global south

The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists.  Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Tanium Recognized as an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005389/en/ Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in the newly released GigaOm Radar for Patch Management Solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy