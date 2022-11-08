ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road.

PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)

PINSTACK San Antonio will be the largest location offering 28 state-of-the-art bowling lanes. The game room has over a hundred of the latest video games including virtual reality as well as indoor attractions. Guests can enjoy dining on the lanes, restaurant or on our climate-controlled patio. To accommodate group, corporate and social event needs, this location has a VIP Suite with 16 private lanes and banquet space.

“We are excited to open our next location and our first in San Antonio,” said Mark Moore, president and CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “After completing graduate school at Trinity University and working for Frost Bank, it means a lot to bring the PINSTACK experience to San Antonio.”

ABOUT PINSTACK

PINSTACK is Texas’ first state-of-the-art bowling and active entertainment destination, operated by Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. From VIP Bowling experiences to laser tag, bumper cars, rock-climbing walls, hundreds of interactive games and simulator technology, PINSTACK offers fun for everyone. A modern American restaurant offers an elevated dining experience before or after gaming, a stacked bar and craft cocktails. The “Bowl Bar”, located right next to the bowling lanes, has 24 beers and 12 wines on tap, top-shelf craft cocktails, adult shakes and 32-oz Stacked Shakes. PINSTACK PERKS, a loyalty app, rewards members for dining, playing and bowling. PINSTACK is recognized as the first recipient of the Family Entertainment Center of the Year award from the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and was awarded “Best Sensory Overload” in D Magazine’s Best of Big D.

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.:

Founded in 2005 and based in Dallas, TX. Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. operates entertainment and dining destinations under multiple brands.

CONTACT: Leigh Ann Hatchett

Director of Marketing

lahatchett@epgusa.com

