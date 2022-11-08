ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbDtb_0j2sGEtP00

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/

Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)

The seven community organizers of Arise met to elect the membership; elect the credit union’s board, supervisory and credit committees; and approve the credit union’s by-laws. Afterward, the credit union’s board of directors proceeded with its first official meeting to chart the future of the organization.

With completion of these final steps, the Association for Black Economic Power finalized the credit union’s charter and insurance applications and submitted them to the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the National Credit Union Administration on Oct. 31.

To support ABEP in this effort, last year the Minnesota Credit Union Foundation set out to raise $1 million in capital from support of the credit union community. The Foundation is pleased to announce the goal was reached this past month, with $1,083,600 in capital contributions raised.

“ABEP and the new Arise Community Credit Union leadership are extremely proud and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion,” said Debra Hurston, Executive Director of ABEP. “We are witnessing history, and are extremely grateful for the support and dedication of so many who worked to reach this milestone.”

The initiative will now move onto its next phase – strategically planning and beginning to implement critical items from the proposed credit union’s business plan while awaiting responses from regulators on the charter application.

ABOUT ABEP: The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is a nonprofit organization created to establish a Black-led financial institution to address systemic financial challenges impacting Minneapolis residents, particularly people of color. This vision was birthed from North Minneapolis community members who strongly believe that institutional economic power is the critical ingredient to addressing the inequities blacks experience in Minnesota. Additionally, as a community development organization, ABEP seeks to impact the underserving communities it serves from the standpoint of affordable housing, workforce development, and small business acceleration opportunities. Learn more at: https://abepmpls.org/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/

Tel: 651.278.1926

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) SMALL BUSINESS SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTING FINANCE BANKING

SOURCE: The Association for Black Economic Power

PUB: 11/08/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state

For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leigh Finke to become first transgender legislator in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Leigh Finke will be the first transgender legislator in the Minnesota House after she handily won the seat for District 66A on Tuesday night.According to the secretary of state, she defeated Republican Trace Johnson 81% to 18% and will serve St. Paul, Falcon Heights, Roseville, and Lauderdale. The first-time candidate was endorsed by top DFL-ers, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Sen. Tina Smith.Finke said she ran for office because "the transgender community deserves to have a voice in building our shared future." She's a supporter of abortion rights, improving mental health care in...
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISCONSIN STATE
actionnews5.com

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy