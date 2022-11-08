ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Illinois Election: DuPage County voters can vote at any polling site Tuesday

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1FQa_0j2sFx8X00

DuPage voters can vote at any polling site 01:49

CHICAGO (CBS)— Voters in DuPage County are not limited to a single polling place.

The 'Vote Anywhere" opportunity is only happening in DuPage County after it was implemented for the first time in the June primary elections.

Voters will have over 260 locations to choose from Tuesday.

Elmhurst City Hall, along with other locations opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said as of 11 a.m., already 350 people have voted at the city hall. Voters told Rezaei the process has been pretty simple.

You can find DuPage polling places here.

Comments / 1

Related
wjol.com

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney announced not running for mayor

CHICAGO — Alderman Tom Tunney announced Friday that he will not be running for mayor after much thought. A statement released by the 44th Ward office stated, “For those who encouraged me to run for Mayor, volunteered for the effort or signed my petitions, I am forever grateful for your support.  All Chicagoans deserve a […]
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot

OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots May Change Some Will County Races

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry appears to have won her re-election with 52.7% of the vote over Gretchen Fritz who has 47% of the vote. But for Will County Sheriff, democrat Mike Kelley is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by 291 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
wjol.com

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
WGN News

Cook County Election Results

Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago City Council committee to vote on Anjanette Young Ordinance

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago City Council committee is expected to vote on the Anjanette Young Ordinance.The Anjanette Young Ordinance, if passed, would require Chicago police officers to follow what would be a new city law governing the execution of search warrants.The ordinance was created about two months after a CBS 2 Investigation into Chicago police officers wrongly raiding the home of Anjanette Young. The innocent social worker was changing her clothes when a team of officers burst into her home.  She was handcuffed naked as officers swarmed her home with guns drawn. She can be seen on police body camera video repeatedly telling...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
128K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy