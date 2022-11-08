If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Smartwatches are a useful accessory to add to your collection and it’s even better when you can find them on sale. One of the best smartwatch brands is Fitbit and right now, a number of popular Fitbit models are heavily discounted on Amazon. Keep on scrolling for the best Fitbit deals you can shop for right now. P.S. The sale ends tonight so grab your new fitness tracker before the price shoots back up. What Are the Best Fitbit Deals? The best...

10 DAYS AGO