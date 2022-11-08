Read full article on original website
Deadly Nicole batters Florida beaches, now brings heavy rain to East Coast
Even though Nicole is now a weakening tropical depression as it moves up the East Coast, it will team up with a cold front and bring a soaking rain, gusty winds and a threat of tornadoes on Friday and into Saturday.
wogx.com
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
wogx.com
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia
ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
Hurricane Nicole, a large Category 1 storm, is closing in on the east coast of Florida
Massive Hurricane Nicole was dumping rain on Florida Wednesday night as the storm bore down on the east coast of the Sunshine State, threatening to bring damaging winds and heavy precipitation to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
wogx.com
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
wogx.com
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida panhandle, south Georgia
"Strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves and heavy rains continue over a large area," the NHC said in its latest advisory.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards. Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the...
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida’s east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
CNN — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: System batters Cocoa Beach
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer blows in Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole
Video shows a transformer blowing and lighting up the sky in Melbourne Beach, Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Power outages are widespread after the system came ashore as a hurricane.
wogx.com
Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Nearly 100 police officers and deputies were called out to the area to knock on doors to evacuate...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Roads on Verge of Collapsing as Tropical Storm Nicole Batters Florida
Nicole will likely be elevated to a hurricane Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages
LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
Hurricane Nicole: System's impacts, timing and effects on Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 10AM Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 10AM Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 10AM Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 7AM November Hurricanes Tropical Storm Nicole 11/10/2022 10AM Tropical Storm Nicole 11-10-2022 10AM
wogx.com
Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole
Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
