Florida State

wogx.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia

ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction

Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Nearly 100 police officers and deputies were called out to the area to knock on doors to evacuate...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole

Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
Florida State

