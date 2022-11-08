Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
Full Panel: Can Ron DeSantis win moderates outside of Florida?
Fmr. Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.), fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), fmr. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Symone Sanders-Townsend join the Meet the Press Election Results Special roundtable to discuss the future of House leadership and the future of the GOP.Nov. 10, 2022.
wlrn.org
Florida Democrats are left reeling again after Republicans sweep statewide races with big margins
Republicans have swept every major Florida office from governor to agriculture commissioner. They’re on track for a supermajority in the state legislature. Given the party’s big showing this midterm cycle, can Florida still be considered a swing state?. “Florida is not a swing state. It’s a red state,”...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
cbs12.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
fox35orlando.com
GOP nabs historic majority in Florida House including defeats of incumbents Democrats Smith, Learned
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republicans added to their dominance of the Florida House in Tuesday’s elections, winning almost every battleground race and defeating two incumbent Democrats. The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee said late Tuesday that Republicans are expected to hold 85 seats in the 120-member House, the largest GOP...
Dunn beats Lawson in Florida’s only incumbent-on-incumbent race
The loss could end the political career of the 74-year-old Rep. Al Lawson, which spans decades and stretched back to a time when Democrats were in firm control of the state.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
WPBF News 25
What to expect on election night in Florida
The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
click orlando
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
Florida braces for major storm after Nicole strengthens into a hurricane
Tropical storm Nicole, which is gaining strength, is expected to make landfall in Florida early Thursday morning.
click orlando
Polls close in Central Florida: Follow the latest Florida midterm election results
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 midterm elections in Florida are over for most of the state but the ballot counting has just begun. The western panhandle of Florida closes in another hour since it’s in central time. Plus, if you are still at the polls, stay where you are. You will be given a chance to vote, even though it’s now 7 p.m.
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Comments / 5