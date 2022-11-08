ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
WPBF News 25

What to expect on election night in Florida

The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
click orlando

Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
