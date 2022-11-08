Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both claiming the mantle of freedom in their election day victories. Both men easily won second terms governing two of the nation's most populous states. Newsom said voters affirmed that California is a true freedom state because women can choose to get an abortion. DeSantis said Florida has been a citadel of freedom for people across the country who reject what he calls the woke agenda of the left. Both men's philosophies could soon compete in a presidential election. Whether that happens in 2024 or later depends in part on whether Joe Biden and Donald Trump decide to run for president.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO