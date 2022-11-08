Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Power corrupts the peach state
The Peach State is one of America’s jewels, whether you enjoy waterfall hikes near Helen in the Georgia mountains or relaxing on the beach of St. Simons Island off the Georgia coast. But for the next four weeks Georgia will be hell on earth. Georgia law objects to sending...
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. “To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,”...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Thank you District 29 voters
I want to express my deep appreciation to the voters of District 29 for electing me to the Idaho Senate and trusting me to represent this community’s interests at the Capitol. This was a long and bruising campaign. My time at West Point and in the military taught me that no worthwhile achievement is accomplished alone. And so it is with this election.
Idaho State Journal
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
Idaho voters approve amendment allowing Legislature to call itself back for special sessions
Idahoans approved a constitutional amendment that will allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session without the approval of the governor, with 52 percent voting yes, a total of 286,845 votes. The Idaho Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 102 in the 2021 legislative session with support from all but three Republicans in the House and all but four Republicans in the Senate. All 19 Democrats in the Legislature opposed the resolution. ...
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022-Newsom-DeSantis
Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both claiming the mantle of freedom in their election day victories. Both men easily won second terms governing two of the nation's most populous states. Newsom said voters affirmed that California is a true freedom state because women can choose to get an abortion. DeSantis said Florida has been a citadel of freedom for people across the country who reject what he calls the woke agenda of the left. Both men's philosophies could soon compete in a presidential election. Whether that happens in 2024 or later depends in part on whether Joe Biden and Donald Trump decide to run for president.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A 'sure thing' election that wasn't
If Republicans could not score their “red wave” victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what’s next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn’t win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?
Idaho State Journal
Oregon governor's race a nail-biter, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican challenger so close in initial returns that the race was too early to call Tuesday night. Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were almost even and...
Idaho State Journal
'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
Idaho State Journal
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Idaho State Journal
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Idaho State Journal
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Idaho State Journal
Driver held after wild police chase in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who stole several cars, rammed police cruisers and hit other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California was arrested after a chase that ended in smoke, flame and gunshots. The wild chase across two counties began about 5 p.m. Wednesday with reports...
Idaho State Journal
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
Comments / 0