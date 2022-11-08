Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just five days
In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone.
New study’s findings suggest major retailers offer bogus deals
A new study’s findings suggest dozens of popular retailers advertise bogus details as a ploy to get your business. Consumers’ Checkbook conducted the study this year. Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit group that researches prices and offers advice for shoppers, tracked sale prices at 25 popular schools. They chose at least 25 items to price check […]
For your Thanksgiving meal, it may be cheaper to dine out
(KSNF/KODE) — For many families, dining out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. And, most eateries don’t serve your aunt’s famous broccoli rice casserole. But this year, sharing a meal at a restaurant might be the smartest thing to do on Thanksgiving. A new report […]
Disney to Begin Layoffs and Targeted Hiring Freeze, Bob Chapek Says
Disney is planning layoffs and a targeted hiring freeze as part of “cost management efforts” to begin its fiscal 2023, Disney CEO Bob Chapek informed the company’s leadership in a memo Friday. Chapek said in the memo as obtained by IndieWire that he believed there is room to make the organization “more nimble” and have “improved efficiency,” which they expect would lead to “some staff reductions,” though he did not disclose how many layoffs would be coming or in which departments. As for the targeted hiring freeze, Chapek said in the memo that only “hiring for the small subset of the...
SFGate
Home Prices Would Need To Fall This Much for Buyers To Get a Break
Since home prices shot into the stratosphere, many first-time buyers have prayed for them to fall so that they could afford to become homeowners. Their wishes appear to have been granted—and yet, they're caught in a paradox: Even as prices have begun to dip, the cost of purchasing a home has risen. A lot.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
How a Bay Area home cook's Japanese food blog gained 5 million readers
"I actually like eating more than cooking," she said.
