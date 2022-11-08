Disney is planning layoffs and a targeted hiring freeze as part of “cost management efforts” to begin its fiscal 2023, Disney CEO Bob Chapek informed the company’s leadership in a memo Friday. Chapek said in the memo as obtained by IndieWire that he believed there is room to make the organization “more nimble” and have “improved efficiency,” which they expect would lead to “some staff reductions,” though he did not disclose how many layoffs would be coming or in which departments. As for the targeted hiring freeze, Chapek said in the memo that only “hiring for the small subset of the...

