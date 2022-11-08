(Clarinda) -- State and federal USDA Farm Service Agency officials spoke with area ag leaders Thursday afternoon at a roundtable in Clarinda. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visited and toured the southwest Iowa community Thursday, capped off by the two-hour roundtable in which the USDA administrator discussed various topics with several community leaders. Ducheneaux was appointed Administrator of the FSA in February 2021. The group discussed a variety of programs that are working and those that could still use some work, ranging from better utilizing the Conservation Reserve Program to providing better health insurance for farmers. However, no matter which sector of community members spoke, a common topic was the FSA's farm loan program and incentivizing younger individuals to pursue careers in agriculture. Speaking with reporters following the roundtable, Ducheneaux says the current farm loans do little in tailoring towards beginning farmers.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO