Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2
Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ... Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
kmaland.com
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane: Latest
(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it approaches Florida's east coast. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday between Fort Pierce and Melbourne. Parts of Palm Beach County and Volusia County are under evacuation orders...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 10th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Since voters have approved the recreational use of marijuana, Missourians will be able to apply to grow six cannabis plants at a time at home. Lyndall Fraker, with the Missouri Department of Health, says residents can begin applying December 8. Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. Beginning December 8, it would also no longer be illegal for someone to have three ounces or less of marijuana on them.
kmaland.com
Family foresees innovative advances
Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Joan Holig-McCormick and family of Cattail Dairy Farms near Mauston, Wisconsin, and Wonewoc, Wisconsin. They’re members of Scenic Central Milk Producers. When did you begin farming and why?. Holig-McCormick:...
kmaland.com
Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race
(Norfolk) -- Republican incumbent Mike Flood has secured his first full term in the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results, Flood, a Norfolk native and former Speaker of the House for the Nebraska Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District race, collecting 58.4% of the vote Tuesday night compared to Brooks' 41.5%. This was the second time Flood came out on top of Brooks, also winning a special election earlier this year to determine the replacement for Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in June. Flood spoke to and thanked his supporters in an acceptance speech from his hometown of Norfolk.
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
kmaland.com
USDA Farm Service Agency holds roundtable in Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- State and federal USDA Farm Service Agency officials spoke with area ag leaders Thursday afternoon at a roundtable in Clarinda. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visited and toured the southwest Iowa community Thursday, capped off by the two-hour roundtable in which the USDA administrator discussed various topics with several community leaders. Ducheneaux was appointed Administrator of the FSA in February 2021. The group discussed a variety of programs that are working and those that could still use some work, ranging from better utilizing the Conservation Reserve Program to providing better health insurance for farmers. However, no matter which sector of community members spoke, a common topic was the FSA's farm loan program and incentivizing younger individuals to pursue careers in agriculture. Speaking with reporters following the roundtable, Ducheneaux says the current farm loans do little in tailoring towards beginning farmers.
kmaland.com
Nunn claims 3rd district victory
(Des Moines) -- The outcome of one of the most important congressional races in the country is still unsettled--though one candidate is claiming victory. Unofficial results show Republican challenger Zach Nunn as the apparent winner in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race over two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. With all 21 of the district's counties reporting, Nunn totaled 155,971 votes--or 50.25%--to Axne's 153,905 votes--or 49.58%. The current state senator and war veteran claimed victory in a speech to his supporters in Des Moines late Tuesday night. Nunn says the economy was a big factor in his victory.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The polls in Iowa are open on this Election Day from 7 am until 8 pm. The the top statewide candidates held Election Eve rallies around the state. Governor Kim Reynolds told a crowd at the Ankeny airport that Republicans weren't taking anything for granted and were sprinting toward the finish line with eight stops on Monday. On Monday night, Deidre DeJear -- the Democratic candidate for governor - asked a crowd if they'd been discouraged by this weekend's Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. It showed DeJear trailing Reynolds by 17 points. DeJear told supporters nothing's easy, but they can use their voices and their votes to prove that poll was wrong.
kmaland.com
Shipley cruises to victory in Iowa Senate race
(Corning) -- Republican incumbent Tom Shipley cruised to victory for his third term in the Iowa State Senate. According to unofficial results, Shipley handily beat Democratic challenger Tripp Narup for the Senate's 9th District by securing 17,785 votes or just under 77%. Meanwhile, Narup brought in 5,298 votes or 22.9%. An Iowa State University graduate, Shipley spent three years as a vocational agriculture instructor with the Fremont-Mills School District. He then joined Land O'Lakes' feed division, working with grain elevators in Stanton, Villisca, Clarinda, and Red Oak. Shipley then served as a legislative liaison for the Iowa Cattleman's Association before rejoining Land O'Lakes as a beef specialist. Following then-State Senator Hubert Houser's retirement, Shipley was elected to the legislature in 2014. Shipley spoke with KMA News following his victory Tuesday.
Comments / 0