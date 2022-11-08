Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
Josh Hawley says Republican party is ‘dead’ as backlash against Donald Trump after midterms grows
The Republican party is "dead" and needs a complete overheal after its disappointing results in the midterm elections, according to GOP senator Josh Hawley, part of a growing backlash against the party’s leadership.Mr Hawley’s remark on the state of the GOP came shortly after incumbent Democrat senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada, a result that meant the Democrats retained control of the Senate."The old party is dead," the Missouri senator said in a tweet late on Saturday. "Time to bury it. Build something new."The 42-year-old has been vocally critical of the Republican party's shortcomings...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Idaho State Journal
Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP
In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
Idaho State Journal
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: When you can’t vote Jimmy Carter out
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” — H.L. Mencken.
Idaho State Journal
Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The whistle was similar to those worn by coaches or drill...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Post mortem
As of Thursday morning, we're still not entirely sure which party is going to control Congress after the midterm elections. My guess is that the Republicans control the House by about 10 seats and perhaps the Senate by one. The outcome in the Senate will take some time to determine because it comes down to a runoff election in Georgia that won't happen for a few weeks.
Opinion: Americans can honor our veterans by doing their democracy homework
Every year on Nov. 11, Americans gather at Veterans Day observations to honor and thank America’s veterans for their service to the country. It is certainly right and proper that they do so, but is that the extent of what our countrymen must do to show appreciation for those who put their lives at risk to serve the nation? As one of those veterans, I submit it is the very least of what they are obliged to do. Men and women who serve in the...
Idaho State Journal
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
