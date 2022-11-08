ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RaiderMaven

Raiders Place LB Divine Deablo on IR, Sign Veteran CB

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6724_0j2sCdcc00

The Las Vegas Raiders lose their leading tackler, linebacker Divine Deablo for a few weeks with injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent leading tackler, linebacker Divine Deablo to the injured reserve list, the team announced on Monday.

The second-year player was questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with back and wrist injuries.

And on the second snap of the game, Deablo would exit the field in what appeared to have suffered a forearm injury.

Now with the confirmation, Deablo will be sidelined for at least four games, and could return as early as Week 14, which will be against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

It’s a huge blow to the already struggling defense that has blown three big leads, including last week’s 27-20 loss to the Jags where they once again blew a 17 point lead.

Deablo is the Raiders leading tackler with 73 tackles and one pass deflection while playing nearly every defensive snap over the start of the season.

No other player on the Raiders defense has 50 tackles this season, and as it showed last Sunday, his presence will be missed.

The Raiders defense relied heavily on linebacker Blake Martinez through last week’s game, alongside Denzel Perryman and could open up the field for other players in the roster.

In the corresponding move the Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the active roster and reverted cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

As reported earlier , Jones IV joins the Silver and Black after making stops with the Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2019), who originally selected him in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones IV has appeared in 50 games with 25 starts in his career, recording 144 tackles (110 solo), four interceptions, 29 pass deflections and one forced fumble.

After being waived by the Seahawks last week, Jones IV will have an opportunity for a fresh start with the Raiders who are looking for answers in the secondary.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
Wyoming News

Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
KANSAS STATE
KTVZ

Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Linebacker Blake Martinez also announced he was retiring after seven seasons.
Yardbarker

Raiders Sign LB Reggie Ragland To Practice Squad

This comes after the news that veteran LB Blake Martinez is retiring from the NFL. Ragland, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Ragland played out the final year of his four-year,...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) questionable for Kansas City's Week 10 contest against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McKinnon's availability is currently in question after the veteran running back was downgraded from full to limited on Friday. Look for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to see an increased role in Week 10 if McKinnon is inactive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

As NFL Week 10 odds bear down on us, here’s the $20,000 question – or perhaps the $20 question for the throngs of recreational bettors: Will Josh Allen play this week?. On Thursday morning, it’s a pretty open-ended question. But the speculators are, well, speculating. Allen’s elbow issue is having a huge impact on odds for the Bills’ Sunday showdown on FOX against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Raiders’ starter retires abruptly during middle of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders just lost three players for quite some time, all on the same day. First, it was star tight end Darren Waller and star receiver Hunter Renfrow making it to the injured reserved list, who will both be out for approximately four games now, maybe more. Then,...
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 9

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy