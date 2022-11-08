Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
With each passing day, the chances of the Lakers making a significant trade this season feel more unlikely. It's pretty clear that Rob Pelinka doesn't believe the potential additions of Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner from Indiana would be enough to vault the Lakers into contention. He's probably right. But there's a reasonable line of thinking that even an outside shot is worth taking when you have LeBron James on your roster. Especially in his 20th season.
CBS Sports
Dribble Handoff: Duke, Arizona among most impressive debuts in 2022-23 college basketball season
All 25 ranked teams played on college basketball's opening day, and while there were no marquee matchups, there were still insights to glean. You can't win the national championship in early November, but the journey must start somewhere and even early-season tune-ups will wind up on your NCAA Tournament résumé months down the road.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm in Top 25 And 1 as freshmen stars shine in debuts
Trivia Time! What is the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings that didn't open the season on Monday?. The Boilermakers waited until Tuesday to get started, for whatever reason. But just like every other team in the Top 25 And 1, Purdue ultimately opened with a victory over an outclassed opponent -- an 84-53 win over Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
Fever receive first-ever No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft Lottery
The Indiana Fever earned their first-ever No. 1 overall draft selection Friday evening in the WNBA Draft Lottery. The lottery
CBS Sports
The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one
You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to minors
Dean was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. After being sent down by the Giants in September, Dean will lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that the offseason is underway. It's possible he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
