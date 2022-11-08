ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number To Note For Buccaneers’ Tom Brady So Far

A lot has been made of the presumed falling off by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Tampa Bay has struggled at times, as they are 4-5 on the season and Brady hasn’t been as sharp as in previous years. His off-the-field life likely...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Kyren Williams a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 10?

Week 10 could finally be the week that fantasy football managers see Kyren Williams on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams’ backfield having been disappointing so far, could Williams provide a boost down the stretch of the fantasy season?. Let’s take a look at what...
profootballnetwork.com

32 Unsung NFL Team MVP Awards Halfway Through the 2022 NFL Season

While it’s nice to know who has been the most critical piece in an NFL franchise, it’s so often the quarterback that making a top 32 list would include about 20 of them and be largely dull. So why not look at some of the most significant team contributors outside the stars? Who is the unsung NFL team MVP for your favorite team a little over halfway through the 2022 season?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

One Question Facing Every NFL Team in the Second Half of the 2022 Season

Every NFL team has questions. Contending clubs are worried about health issues, roster weaknesses, and upcoming opponents, while rebuilding squads are focused on developing young players or looking ahead to potential offseason problems. Let’s run through the league and assess the most significant question facing each NFL team. We’ll start...
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?

If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Start ’em Sit ’em Week 10: DeVonta Smith Is in Play, Brandin Cooks in for a Rough Day

We are at the midway point of the 2022 fantasy football season. With bye weeks upon us and injuries piling up, decisions are only getting increasingly difficult. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 10 plays, which include JuJu Smith-Schuster and Joshua Palmer. Be sure to also check out our full Week 10 wide receiver rankings.
WASHINGTON STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Sportsbook NY promo is all-in with top offers for NFL Week 10

Get ready for Week 10 of the NFL with our Caesars Sportsbook NY promo. The “Full Caesar” offer gives new customers a two-part bonus, which includes first bet insurance that you can use for Thursday Night Football. Bettors can sign up with PFNFULL for first bet insurance up...
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy