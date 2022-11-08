Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public School Board races tight
The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
🎧 Join the Cedar Room in North Platte for a special Date Night
The Cedar Room in North Platte's Canteen District offers a fine dining experience in a nationally recognized eatery. The Cedar Room will host another Date Night event on November 16. Tickets are $45 per couple, with limited seating, and are available at the Cedar Room. Scotty was joined on Good...
Post Podcast: North Platte Downtown Association hosts Veterans Day parade
The North Platte Downtown Association will host its annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m., with about 30 registered participants. Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Jake Childers from the Association to talk about the parade and some exciting news for the Canteen District.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
Lexington student wins NPCC hood decorating contest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-Isaac Ortiz, of Lexington; Connor Burns, of Thedford and Kennen Robinson, of David City, hold up their Auto Body projects at North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. The students placed first, second and third in the college’s annual hood decorating contest. The competition allowed students in the...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
Concert announcement for Lincoln County Fair at 3pm today
North Platte, NE - The Lincoln County Fair is set to announce a concert for their 2023 County Fair in July today at 3pm. We'll post the announcement here once it's been made. You'll be able to watch the announcement from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte via our North Platte Post Facebook page.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'
The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
Ga. man fined for illegal deer hunt arranged by North Platte outfitter
LINCOLN — A Georgia hunter was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution on Friday for illegally shooting two mule deer while guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter. Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, is the third person prosecuted by federal officials for illegal hunts...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Cozad
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Cozad, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Wednesday, a Lexington Police officer tried pulling over a Chevrolet Impala as part of a multi-agency investigation. But the suspect left Lexington westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said. Around...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
1011now.com
SCENE VIDEO: Two people killed in plane crash in Lincoln County
The city of Lincoln will host a number of events, starting on Veteran’s Day and concluding with the annual veterans parade on Sunday, November 13. Nebraskan’s voted in favor of voter ID, what’s next?. Updated: 17 hours ago. As a result of the voter ID initiative passing...
knopnews2.com
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
NebraskaTV
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two...
One fatality confirmed in plane crash near North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities have confirmed that one person died following a plane crash between North Platte and Maxwell on Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including the North Platte and Maxwell Fire Departments, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the report of a plane crash near Mile Marker 185 on Interstate 80.
KSNB Local4
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 at about 9:30am Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.
State Football Semifinals feature Irish & Wolves Today
North Platte, Ne - Two area teams are one win away from playing for a State Championship in High School Football in their respective classifications today. North Platte St. Patrick's boys' have had a heck of a run in recent years. They won the 2022 Boys State Basketball Championship in March this year, both boys and girls won the 2022 Track & Field State Championships, and the 2021 Boys State Golf Championship also went to North Platte St. Patricks. Today marks the first time since 2011 that the Irish have made the state semifinals. St. Pat's is undeatfed so far (11-0) in their first year of 8-Man football, and no opponent has come closer than 24 points to NPSP this year.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0