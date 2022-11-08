North Platte, Ne - Two area teams are one win away from playing for a State Championship in High School Football in their respective classifications today. North Platte St. Patrick's boys' have had a heck of a run in recent years. They won the 2022 Boys State Basketball Championship in March this year, both boys and girls won the 2022 Track & Field State Championships, and the 2021 Boys State Golf Championship also went to North Platte St. Patricks. Today marks the first time since 2011 that the Irish have made the state semifinals. St. Pat's is undeatfed so far (11-0) in their first year of 8-Man football, and no opponent has come closer than 24 points to NPSP this year.

