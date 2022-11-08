ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Public School Board races tight

The North Platte school board will have two new faces after Tuesday's election, with Emily Garrick ousting incumbent Mark Nicholson in Ward 3 and Cynthia O'Connor beating Marcy Hunter in Ward 1. Garrick received 1,869 votes to Nicholson's 1,027 in final unofficial results, winning 64.3% of the vote. She received...
North Platte Post

Lexington student wins NPCC hood decorating contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb-Isaac Ortiz, of Lexington; Connor Burns, of Thedford and Kennen Robinson, of David City, hold up their Auto Body projects at North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. The students placed first, second and third in the college’s annual hood decorating contest. The competition allowed students in the...
LEXINGTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health

North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School. The “Day For Mental Health” event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte High grad receives national award for 'Teaching Excellence'

The NEA Foundation announced today that five public school educators will receive one of public education’s highest honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Foundation, recognizes educators for their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession. The 2023 awardees are:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Cozad

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Cozad, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Wednesday, a Lexington Police officer tried pulling over a Chevrolet Impala as part of a multi-agency investigation. But the suspect left Lexington westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said. Around...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

One fatality confirmed in plane crash near North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities have confirmed that one person died following a plane crash between North Platte and Maxwell on Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including the North Platte and Maxwell Fire Departments, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the report of a plane crash near Mile Marker 185 on Interstate 80.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash

Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 at about 9:30am Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

State Football Semifinals feature Irish & Wolves Today

North Platte, Ne - Two area teams are one win away from playing for a State Championship in High School Football in their respective classifications today. North Platte St. Patrick's boys' have had a heck of a run in recent years. They won the 2022 Boys State Basketball Championship in March this year, both boys and girls won the 2022 Track & Field State Championships, and the 2021 Boys State Golf Championship also went to North Platte St. Patricks. Today marks the first time since 2011 that the Irish have made the state semifinals. St. Pat's is undeatfed so far (11-0) in their first year of 8-Man football, and no opponent has come closer than 24 points to NPSP this year.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy