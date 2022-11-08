Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Justin Fields, Jeff Wilson Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., and Others Help During the Bye Weeks

Read full article on original website
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB
After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Top Anytime TD Scorer Predictions Week 10: PJ Walker’s Last Stand on Thursday Night Football
If you enjoy making NFL bets on player touchdowns, or if the thought has crossed your mind, then welcome to our Week 10 rundown of favorite anytime TD scorer predictions for Thursday Night Football between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the...
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Dameon Pierce, Amari Cooper, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 10.
Start ’em Sit ’em Week 10 TNF: Should Managers Trust Cordarrelle Patterson and DJ Moore on Thursday Night?
Week 10 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get a game between two NFC South rivals looking to keep playoff hopes alive, as the Atlanta Falcons head to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 10 of Thursday Night Football.
Is Jaylen Warren a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 10?
Jaylen Warren’s fantasy football value has been slowly increasing throughout his rookie season. Heading into Week 10, Warren comes off the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ bye week after having the best game of his career when he was last on the field. Let’s take a look at Warren’s potential role...
Should You Start Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Panthers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons RB
Cordarrelle Patterson emerged into the fantasy football limelight last week as he returned from a knee injury. Now, the question is whether fantasy managers should trust Patterson coming into Week 10 with limited rest, less than a week after the Falcons activated him from the IR. Let’s take a look...
32 Unsung NFL Team MVP Awards Halfway Through the 2022 NFL Season
While it’s nice to know who has been the most critical piece in an NFL franchise, it’s so often the quarterback that making a top 32 list would include about 20 of them and be largely dull. So why not look at some of the most significant team contributors outside the stars? Who is the unsung NFL team MVP for your favorite team a little over halfway through the 2022 season?
NFL Week 10 Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore upgraded in latest injury report in Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals, following their Wednesday walkthrough, were on the field for a full practice on Thursday. Their second injury report had some improvements, most notably from quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Rondale Moore. However, a starting offensive lineman was downgraded, putting his availability on Sunday to play against the...
Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson Injury Update: Will Either Colts RB Play in Week 10?
We are now entering the tenth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with injuries at the running back position, as both Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are banged up. What is...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
Thursday Night Football Prediction Week 10: Can the Falcons Fly?
Somehow, this Thursday Night Football prediction features a team that, if they win, will be in first place ten weeks into the season and NOT be above .500. The other team, if they win, will still be alive in the division while being four games under .500. Such is life in this year’s NFC south, and more specifically, in this Falcons vs. Panthers matchup.
