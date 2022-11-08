ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Justin Fields, Jeff Wilson Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., and Others Help During the Bye Weeks

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB

After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Dameon Pierce, Amari Cooper, and Others Rank?

Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 10.
FLORIDA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

32 Unsung NFL Team MVP Awards Halfway Through the 2022 NFL Season

While it’s nice to know who has been the most critical piece in an NFL franchise, it’s so often the quarterback that making a top 32 list would include about 20 of them and be largely dull. So why not look at some of the most significant team contributors outside the stars? Who is the unsung NFL team MVP for your favorite team a little over halfway through the 2022 season?
TENNESSEE STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Prediction Week 10: Can the Falcons Fly?

Somehow, this Thursday Night Football prediction features a team that, if they win, will be in first place ten weeks into the season and NOT be above .500. The other team, if they win, will still be alive in the division while being four games under .500. Such is life in this year’s NFC south, and more specifically, in this Falcons vs. Panthers matchup.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy