Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB
After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Jaylen Warren a Player Fantasy Managers Should Add and Start in Week 10?
Jaylen Warren’s fantasy football value has been slowly increasing throughout his rookie season. Heading into Week 10, Warren comes off the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ bye week after having the best game of his career when he was last on the field. Let’s take a look at Warren’s potential role...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
profootballnetwork.com
Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson Injury Update: Will Either Colts RB Play in Week 10?
We are now entering the tenth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with injuries at the running back position, as both Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are banged up. What is...
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward
The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Panthers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons RB
Cordarrelle Patterson emerged into the fantasy football limelight last week as he returned from a knee injury. Now, the question is whether fantasy managers should trust Patterson coming into Week 10 with limited rest, less than a week after the Falcons activated him from the IR. Let’s take a look...
profootballnetwork.com
Panthers vs. Falcons Player Props for Thursday Night Football: PJ Walker’s Last Stand?
If you’re planning to bet on Week 10 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s intriguing Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
profootballnetwork.com
Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?
If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
FOX Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 10 Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 10: D’Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs, Cordarrelle Patterson, and More
With the first game of Week 10 in the books, let’s take a look at the fantasy football trade analyzer to see who might be a buy-low or sell-high candidate. Trade deadlines for fantasy football coming up fast, time is running out to make those major improvements to rosters.
Comments / 0