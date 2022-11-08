ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today vs. Atlanta? Fantasy Outlook for Panthers RB

After an ankle injury forced Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard to miss multiple games, fantasy football managers might be able to insert the former Oklahoma State standout back into their lineups. With a Week 10 NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up, what is the latest information on Hubbard, and what is his fantasy outlook if he plays against Atlanta?
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?

If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
CLEVELAND, OH

