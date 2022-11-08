ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past

Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings promo code: Falcons vs. Panthers bet $5, win $200 bonus

Bettors can get 40-1 odds to wager on Thursday Night Football by using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook through our links to activate this promotion. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, TN, WV. NEW USER...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

ECU vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

Cincinnati (-5) Moneyline. Cincinnati (-205); ECU (+175) QB Holton Ahlers, ECU ($10,000) QB Ben Bryant, Cincinnati ($9,200) RB Keaton Mitchell, ECU ($9,600) RB Charles McClelland, Cincinnati ($8,500) RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati ($5,500) RB Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati ($5,300) RB Marlon Gunn Jr., ECU ($4,900) WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati ($10,000) WR C.J....
CINCINNATI, OH

