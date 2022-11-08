Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Pete Carroll credits Smith’s play-card wristband in communicating with play caller Shane Waldron for making the offense smoother.
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Yardbarker
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Veterans Making Seahawks' Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided
Based on the play of rookies Charles Cross and Boye Mafe, the Seattle Seahawks already look like big winners in the Russell Wilson trade. But as an added bonus, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant have been difference-making starters, making the deal an even greater heist.
NBC Sports
Jeff Saturday would have made it easier for the Colts if he’d accepted their prior offers
Whether it works or not, Colts owner Jim Irsay shouldn’t have hired an interim head coach with no college or pro coaching experience. It’s an insult to all current assistant coaches with every team. They’ve been been paying the dues, gaining the experience, establishing the credibility. It’s...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 10 Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stats. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
KING-5
The Seattle Seahawks arrive in Munich
The Hawks have landed. The Seattle Seahawks have arrived in Munich, Germany ahead of their Sunday morning game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
profootballnetwork.com
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
NFL World Furious With Max Kellerman's Distasteful Opinion
After the Minnesota Vikings notched their seventh win of the season this past weekend, a video of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral on social media. The Vikings signal caller danced on the team plane with no shirt on, rocking several gold chains. During a recent episode of Keyshawn, JWill...
If Jim Irsay had called Dwight Freeney to be interim Colts coach, he would've hung up the phone
Dwight Freeney and new interim coach Jeff Saturday played together in Indianapolis for 10 seasons and won a Super Bowl title during the 2006 season.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings promo code: Falcons vs. Panthers bet $5, win $200 bonus
Bettors can get 40-1 odds to wager on Thursday Night Football by using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook through our links to activate this promotion. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, TN, WV. NEW USER...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions: Lock of the Week, Upset of the Week and Scores for Every Game
After a 31-8 week picking straight up, we here at Pro Football Network are now 91 games over .500 with our moneyline bets on the season. Can we keep the good vibes going? We’ll certainly try with our NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions. NFL Picks and Predictions: Lock...
profootballnetwork.com
ECU vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Cincinnati (-5) Moneyline. Cincinnati (-205); ECU (+175) QB Holton Ahlers, ECU ($10,000) QB Ben Bryant, Cincinnati ($9,200) RB Keaton Mitchell, ECU ($9,600) RB Charles McClelland, Cincinnati ($8,500) RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati ($5,500) RB Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati ($5,300) RB Marlon Gunn Jr., ECU ($4,900) WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati ($10,000) WR C.J....
Comments / 0