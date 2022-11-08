From football to racing, this list has something for everyone. If you think about it, watching a football game or a boxing match, or any kind of sport is just enjoying another form of storytelling. That’s very evident when you watch a really good sports documentary. There are characters to either root for or against, and a narrative that can combine action, drama, horror, or humor. As video streaming services have expanded, so has the reach of these kinds of films and TV shows that go behind the scenes of these stories. But what are the best sports documentaries, and where can you stream them?

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO