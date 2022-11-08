Read full article on original website
Related
Incumbent Jennifer Wexton projected winner of Virginia seat in Congress
VIRGINIA, USA — Jennifer Wexton (D), the incumbent of Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been named the projected winner in her second congressional election, according to CBS. Wexton ran against Republican candidate Hung Cao. Wexton has served as a representative of Virginia’s...
After midterms, VA Republicans question Trump's future role
VIRGINIA, USA — As Virginia Republicans prepare for life after the midterm elections, some members of the GOP are asking if it’s time for the party to take a different approach to its politics. On Tuesday, Republicans did not win as many seats in the U.S. House and...
WTOP
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message. "My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.
A Maryland Republican who lost his race by 300K votes says he won't concede
A Maryland Republican said he won't concede election despite trailing by more than 300,000 votes. Peroutka alleged "odd and suspicious" election activity but provided no specifics. Maryland state board of elections said it has seen no sign of suspicious incidents. The GOP's nominee for Maryland's attorney general has refused to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Hundreds of Tennessee voters cast ballots in wrong races due to redistricting confusion
Election workers in Tennessee are scrambling to get hundreds of voters new provisional ballots after they accidentally cast their votes in the wrong congressional races due to confusion caused by redistricting. More than 435 voters in Davidson County, Tennessee, cast their mail-in ballots in the wrong districts, prompting election workers...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
North Carolina reports possible voter intimidation, threats ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
Trump takes aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as focus shifts to 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce another run for the White House in 2024 next week. In the lead up to the announcement, Trump has seemingly turned on some former allies. On Friday, he took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In a post...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0