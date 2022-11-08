Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, which means it’s also the most expensive. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away and the holidays in just a month or so, you may be looking to coordinate your travel. Whether you’re headed to your in-laws for Thanksgiving or Christmas or need a quick getaway before the holiday madness begins, we’ve rounded up the best travel coupon codes and deals to take advantage of this month. Booking: Save 15% or more with late escape deals.Buy on Booking.com, $nullHotwire: Up to 60% off hotel bookings, plus an extra 10% off app bookings with the code HWAPP10.Buy on Hotwire, $nullAvis: Get $15 off bookings of three days or more with the code MUWA010.Buy on Avis, $nullViator: Get 10% off all bookings and 12% off orders over $200.Buy on Viator, $nullDon’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons,Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.Read more at The Daily Beast.

3 DAYS AGO