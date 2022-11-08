There are very few moments in world history that can unite entire generations in awe. At the head of that very short list, you will find the moon landing. A couple of lines further down, but still on the same page, you will see an athletic feat of rare brilliance: say, Usain Bolt breaking the sound barrier in the Olympic 100-meter final. These are the times when human civilization comes together and says, its voice brimming with wonder and maybe a little fear, “My goodness, we did not think that our kind was capable of this. Right before our very eyes, our species has evolved.” The evolution moment I remember most clearly in my lifetime came in an airport lounge a quarter of a century ago, as I waited for a flight back to London from Boston. There, standing at the back of a crowd of mainly white men, I saw them gawp silently up at a small television screen, their faces glazed with a sort of religious euphoria. On that screen was a tall young man striding forward, his limbs thin and taut, pumping his fist at the air, as if he were punching away all notion of what his sport thought possible. The day was April 13, 1997, and the man was Tiger Woods. At the age of just 21 years old, he was utterly dominating one of the most revered tournaments in world golf: the Masters at Augusta, a club that had only seven years prior admitted its first Black member. Woods, before a record television audience in the United States, won the Masters by the astonishing margin of 12 shots, a mark that still stands. That day, golf had forever evolved.

13 HOURS AGO