Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
Antelope Valley Press
Newcomers due for Palmdale Council
PALMDALE — There will likely be only two new faces on the City Council, as early election results show the Palmdale City Council’s single incumbent in the race leading her opponents. Three Council districts were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election: District Three, with incumbent Laura Bettencourt; District...
Antelope Valley Press
Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
Antelope Valley Press
No Friday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Antelope Valley Press
Escort ushers AV Wall into Palmdale Amphitheater
PALMDALE — With a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department escort and accompanied by dozens of motorcycles and cars, many decked out in American flags, the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, arrived for display, Wednesday morning, at the Palmdale Amphitheater. The monument, a half-scale...
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Antelope Valley Press
Old friends reunite
The common struggle among local music scenes, not exclusive to the Antelope Valley, is finding musicians to play with. It’s a cliched struggle, but even in this age of social media, it’s still difficult to find others who are on the same page. Once the line-up is solidified, maintaining a smooth operation is another challenge.
Antelope Valley Press
One more to go
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College and Citrus College men’s soccer teams braved the inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium. The Marauders took advantage of the wind-aided half of the field in the second half and left the field soaked to the bone with a 3-2 Western State Conference victory.
