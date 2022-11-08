ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers G Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers third-year guard has earned himself a pay bump in 2023.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kevin Dotson will see a bump in his salary during the 2023 season as he qualifies for a pay raise under the league's CBA.

The NFL's latest CBA details a Proven Performance Escalator that falls under three tiers. If a player meets the threshold during the first three seasons of his rookie contract, he's set for a pay bump heading into year four.

For players drafted in rounds three through seven, which includes fourth-round pick Dotson, they must play at least 35% of the team's offensive or defensive snaps twice within their first three seasons or play in a cumulative 35% of their team's offensive or defensive snaps over the course of three seasons.

Heading out of the bye week, Dotson has played 100% of the team's offensive snaps this season, qualifying him for the Proven Performance Escalator.  This comes after he played 32.6% of snaps as a rookie in 2020 and 48.2% of snaps last season.

This is a Level One increase as part of the Proven Performance Escalator.

So, what does that mean for his pay?

According to Over The Cap, Dotson's 2023 pay now increases from $1.01 million to $2.692 million, adding the right-of-first-refusal tender amount onto the contract. This pay increase does count against the Steelers' salary cap.

Dotson could hit the Level Three PPE bonus if he makes the Pro Bowl as an initial ballot selection. With the Steelers' offensive struggles, that's unlikely heading into Week 10.

Still, over a million-dollar pay bump in year four is a good move for the left guard.

