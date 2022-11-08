Read full article on original website
Campaign 2022: Race for Michigan Governor stays close as votes come in
Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to secure a second term. Republican Tudor Dixon is trying to prevent that. If she's successful tonight, Whitmer would be the first Michigan Governor not to win a second term in more than 50-years. The latest numbers from the Associated Press have Democrat incumbent...
"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities
Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
Campaign 2022: Michigan groups react to Proposal 3 passing
Supporters and opponents are sharing their reaction after Michigan Proposal 3 was passed Tuesday night by voters. The "reproductive freedom initiative" enshrines the right to an abortion in the state's constitution. This will also overrule the 1931 law that had outlawed abortion. WSBT reached out to groups that are for...
St. Joseph County Clerk-elect plans to focus on election integrity
Big changes are coming to the St. Joseph County Clerk's Office. That's according to Amy Rolfes who was elected to the position after beating Democratic challenger Lana Cleary on Tuesday. The office has been under investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing outgoing County Clerk Rita Glenn entering a ballot...
Tudor Dixon concedes as Michigan Gov. Whitmer secures another term
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday morning after midterm results show the Michigan governor has been re-elected for another term. Dixon released the following statement:. I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan's future success rests not in elected officials or...
Campaign 2022: AP declares Rudy Yakym in Indiana 2nd District Congressional Race
Republican Rudy Yakym was declared the winner of Indiana's District 2 congressional race. He easily beat two challengers of the special and midterm elections. The watch party was a lively scene, with the excitement only ramping up as Rudy Yakym and his family finally came out around 9 p.m. He...
Campaign 2022: AP projects passage of all three proposals in Michigan
Three ballot proposals in Michigan have been given the green light by voters. Proposal 3 was the most controversial, putting abortion rights into the state constitution. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press projected Proposal 3 will pass with nearly 90% of the votes counted, 55% of people voting in favor.
Campaign 2022: What brings voters to the polls?
Michigan voters still have time to cast their ballots, but so far, it's been a busy day. WSBT asked voters what brings them to the poll. For the most part, it's simply their duty to vote. Knowing every race is important, the exact reasons for this year's election won't surprise anyone.
St. Joseph County Election official explains counting delay
Many people, including media and candidates, questioned why the election results in St. Joseph County were delayed on Tuesday night. WSBT spoke with the St. Joseph County Election Board Chair, Democrat Chuck Leone, and here is what he had to say. While polls closed at 6pm, there were multiple polling...
Campaign 2022: School Board results remain unofficial
Nearly every community in our area was deciding on school board seats. In some areas these non-partisan races got a lot of attention. WSBT has been following the races and some results are still up in the air. In Elkhart County, the clerk says results are still unofficial. He says...
Campaign 2022: St. Joseph County Council races fully reported
A big night for St. Joseph County, with the votes now in. Five of the 9 County Council seats are up for election. More than 1/2 of the council races involve a democratic incumbent, including Bobby Kruszynski, Corey Noland and Diana Hess. Of the democratic incumbents, Diana Hess has secured...
Campaign 2022: Electioneering allegations in Michiana
Polls are now closed in most of Indiana for the midterm election. WSBT is looking at allegations of electioneering at St. Joseph County voting centers. Schmucker Middle School is where one of the possible incidents took place. There was some concern before 1 p.m. that PHM school board candidates were...
Campaign 2022: Indiana US Senate seat in voter's hands
WSBT is closely following the race for Indiana’s seat in the US Senate. As of now, both seats are held by incumbent Republicans Mike Braun and Todd Young. Young's seat is the one on the ballot for today’s election. His competitors are Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James...
Campaign 2022: Carl Baxmeyer claims victory amid uncounted votes
The St. Joseph County Republican party is claiming a victory for Carl Baxmeyer as the District 1 County Commissioner. But there are still votes left to be counted. With 97% of the vote counted, Baxmeyer has a lead of about 750 votes out of almost 27,000 cast. Baxmeyer has filled...
Special Report: Fentanyl, Hidden in Plain Sight
South Bend. Ind. — Fentanyl is driving record overdose deaths nationwide and in our community. A major fentanyl bust in Elkhart netted 15,000 pills this week. It's a drug so powerful, the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil can kill you. Fentanyl has been used in...
Eye on Health: National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. It's a chronic disease that's among the fifth leading cause of death for people under the age of 75 in St. Joseph County. Doctors say diabetes cases are up due to people not exercising as much during the pandemic. Medical technology has revolutionized the...
