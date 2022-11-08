MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO