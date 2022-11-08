Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Voters send four incumbent Mon County delegates back to Charleston
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.
wajr.com
Marion County voters approve Board of Education Levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, 55-percent of voters came out to support renewal of the Board of Education Levy. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage said the levy makes up 20-percent of their general fund budget. “We have the longest continuous levy in the state of West Virginia,...
wajr.com
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in the November general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads, but a...
wajr.com
Mon County Commission approves Holland Avenue funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission has unanimously agreed to assist the Holland Avenue project with $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. “We find this to be a very important project,” Commissioner Jeff Arnett said. “Anyone that’s gone across Holland Avenue realizes the challenges faced to both your suspension and your vertebra.”
wajr.com
Downtown Morgantown traffic patterns adjut for Veterans Day Parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown officials will adjust traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. The parade steps off down High Street at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to wrap up at the south end of High Street around 7 p.m.
wajr.com
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
wajr.com
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
wajr.com
One injured in downtown Salem crash
SALEM, W.Va. – One person was hospitalized following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The Salem Police Department began their investigation into the two vehicle mishap at 7:45 on East Main Street. One person was transported by ground to a local hospital, but a HealthNet medevac was put on...
wajr.com
Nicole brings rain, cold temperatures next
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Weather forecasts suggest our period of mild, dry weather is about to be disrupted by the remnants of Troplical Storm Nicole. MetroNews Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson says the leading edge of the precipitation should arrive Friday allowing for decent conditions for the Morgantown Veterans Day Parade.
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
