Colorado State

2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon’s 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state’s most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership...
Vegas elections chief: Counting going ‘as quickly as we can’

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor’s races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state’s most populous county Thursday. “I can tell you with a great...
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane,...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen.
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.
Some candidates drop out, endorse Burns as Georgia speaker

ATLANTA (AP) — Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns is lining up support to become state House speaker as other potential GOP contenders to lead the lower chamber of the General Assembly bow out and endorse the Newington Republican. Although the official vote won’t come until the new...
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots

The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state’s public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots and branding...
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
Lawsuit grows against Navy over fuel-tainted Hawaii water

HONOLULU (AP) — More than two dozen families have joined a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Navy of making them sick from jet fuel that leaked into the tap water in their Hawaii homes. There are now more than 100 people in an amended lawsuit filed Thursday that also accuses...
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil...
PADUCAH, KY

