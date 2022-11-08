Read full article on original website
Pueblo County bounced from state volleyball playoffs in loss to Discovery Canyon
The Pueblo County Hornets girls volleyball season came to an end Friday morning at the CHSAA Class 4A state finals in Denver. The Hornets lost their second match of the tournament in four sets (26-28, 25-10, 25-19, and 25-15) to Discovery Canyon, ending an impressive season that saw the Hornets return to the state tournament for the first time in four years. ...
4-star DL Johnny Bowens announces commitment date
The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruitment of 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, who picked up a prediction last month to commit to the Ducks following his visit to Eugene. Bowens has now released his commitment date — November 24 — and announced a final three of Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas. According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen in October with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer. We will see later this month where Bowens will end up. Johnny Bowens Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/159120443876444569611
