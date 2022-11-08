The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruitment of 4-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens, who picked up a prediction last month to commit to the Ducks following his visit to Eugene. Bowens has now released his commitment date — November 24 — and announced a final three of Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas. According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen in October with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer. We will see later this month where Bowens will end up. Johnny Bowens Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/159120443876444569611

