Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Doug Mastriano Finally Concedes Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Far-right 2020 election denier Doug Mastriano finally conceded his loss in the Pennsylvania governor’s race Sunday night—five days after the election was projected in favor of his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, by nearly every major news outlet. As of Sunday, Shapiro led his opponent by 14 percentage points, with nearly all votes counted. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede,” Mastriano said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.” Mastriano was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made false statements that echoed his claims of a “rigged” presidential election in 2020. During the campaign, the state Senator also attracted criticism for his presence in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 Capitol riot and his past advocacy for a bill that would have prosecuted women who underwent abortion procedures as murderers.pic.twitter.com/JlpP39uOKm— Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) November 13, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Democrats Clinch Nevada, the Senate, and a Chance to Be Free From Joe Manchin
It’s official: Democrats have clinched control of the U.S. Senate. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the Democrats’ most vulnerable incumbents, has fended off a challenge from conservative nepobaby Adam Laxalt and guaranteed her party at least 50 seats in the Senate. With the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber is now certain to remain in Democratic hands. But a runoff election in Georgia could still expand the Democrats’ majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock triumphs over Herschel Walker.
Nancy Pelosi says she plans to stay in Congress, but won't comment on leadership role
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say Sunday if she will run again for the powerful leadership position but said, "I don't have any plans to step away from Congress." Pelosi, a California Democrat who has served as speaker since 2019, following a previous term from 2007 to 2011, said she is "not making any comments until this election is finished" regarding the speakership.
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64. Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of...
