ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Labeled as Massive Bust Thus Far

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals heading into the regular season was their ability to rush the passer.

Names such as Markus Golden and J.J. Watt still resided in the front seven, but the decision to let Chandler Jones walk in free agency was a move some felt would be a mistake with just Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje in that slot.

After trading their first-round pick for Marquise Brown and taking tight end Trey McBride with their second-round pick, Cardinals fans were ready to throw in the towel.

General manager Steve Keim finally addressed the position by drafting Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the third round, but little solace was taken by that point.

Jones, wanted a major payday, and it was the Las Vegas Raiders who settled that by signing him to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million ($32 million guaranteed). In terms of value, only six more free agents last year signed more lucrative deals.

Joining a defense that already featured Maxx Crosby in the front seven, many had thought Jones would have had a profound impact in Sin City.

As it turns out, that hasn't been the case.

The Raiders are 2-6 on the season, having disappointed to epic proportions which includes a 20-point comeback from the Cardinals earlier in the season. Jones, who has played in each game, has tallied just 17 total tackles and half of a sack.

Bleacher Report listed him as one of the biggest busts, placing both him and the Raiders into one:

Bleacher Report Labels Chandler Jones as Massive Bust Thus Far

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujgZf_0j2s79H500

"We have another combo platter here. Like the Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders have failed to meet expectations. A playoff team in 2021, Las Vegas was largely expected to be better after adding Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason ...

"Jones has been one of the league's biggest individual busts of 2022. Las Vegas inked him to a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency, and that money was supposed to buy a pass rush capable of containing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Wilson this season.

"The Raiders' pass rush is still underwhelming, and Jones has flat-out disappointed. After nine weeks, he has logged a mere half-sack. The defense had just nine sacks as a unit while ranking 25th in both yards and points allowed entering into Week 9," said B/R.

The Cardinals have tallied just 16 sacks in nine games, placing them in the bottom half of the league in that department.

However, Jones has been largely unimpactful during his time in his new home, and the decision to not pay him looks better with each passing week.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Rhule, Reich Gone: Is Kingsbury Next?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll reveals surprising Geno Smith change

After a relatively slow start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things are finally starting to click for the team, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have won their past four games and have scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games. Part of...
SEATTLE, WA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Mark Davis, it is time the Raiders get a meaningful makeover

You can sum up the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season in one word: disappointing. After putting on their worst performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders had a chance to get back in the playoff hunt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things were promising at first, building a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Raiders faltered and lost 27-20.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records

Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy