Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Antelope Valley Press
Division 1-bound
At least four Valley athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday — National Signing Day. All four athletes — Vasquez’s Myra Schneider and Quartz Hill’s Maya McPherson, Kylie Warner and Logan Reddemann — received NCAA Division 1 athletic scholarships.
signalscv.com
SCV youth football team disqualified over parent mistake
The Santa Clarita Junior Wildcat Navy football team finished the 2021 season with an 0-9 record, going into this season more motivated and determined to be better — and it paid off, as the team was on the verge of earning its way into the Gold Coast Youth Football League’s Super Bowl.
Antelope Valley Press
One more to go
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College and Citrus College men’s soccer teams braved the inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium. The Marauders took advantage of the wind-aided half of the field in the second half and left the field soaked to the bone with a 3-2 Western State Conference victory.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
Antelope Valley Press
Storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing. Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories...
Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern California mountains, likely to impact Grapevine area
Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday. The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by […]
foxla.com
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
Antelope Valley Press
Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
Antelope Valley Press
AV Veterans Day events planned
Veterans Day observances are set for Friday across the Antelope Valley. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day, on Nov. 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed to end World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day, in 1954.
2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River
Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
Semi Crash Blocks Lanes on Freeway, SigAlert Issued
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A semi crashed and overturned at the I-5 Freeway south and 60 Freeway east connector around 11:42 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in… Read more "Semi Crash Blocks Lanes on Freeway, SigAlert Issued"
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD Board gets three newcomers
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District is guaranteed to have three new Board members, since none of the incumbents ran for reelection. The seats up for election are for Trustee Area No. 1, Trustee Area No. 4 and Trustee Area No. 5.
Bakersfield Now
Jackknifed semi-truck, shuts down 5 Freeway southbound near Santa Clarita
-- This morning around 6:30 a.m. CHP responded to a jackknifed semi-truck on the southbound lanes of the I-5 in Santa Clarita near Valencia Boulevard. According to CHP's website, the semi-truck has shut down all southbound lanes. Once more updates have been released, we will update this article.
