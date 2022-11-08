ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Division 1-bound

At least four Valley athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday — National Signing Day. All four athletes — Vasquez’s Myra Schneider and Quartz Hill’s Maya McPherson, Kylie Warner and Logan Reddemann — received NCAA Division 1 athletic scholarships.
ACTON, CA
signalscv.com

SCV youth football team disqualified over parent mistake

The Santa Clarita Junior Wildcat Navy football team finished the 2021 season with an 0-9 record, going into this season more motivated and determined to be better — and it paid off, as the team was on the verge of earning its way into the Gold Coast Youth Football League’s Super Bowl.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

One more to go

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College and Citrus College men’s soccer teams braved the inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon at Brent Carder Marauder Stadium. The Marauders took advantage of the wind-aided half of the field in the second half and left the field soaked to the bone with a 3-2 Western State Conference victory.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow

LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing. Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV Veterans Day events planned

Veterans Day observances are set for Friday across the Antelope Valley. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day, on Nov. 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed to end World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day, in 1954.
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued

A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD Board gets three newcomers

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District is guaranteed to have three new Board members, since none of the incumbents ran for reelection. The seats up for election are for Trustee Area No. 1, Trustee Area No. 4 and Trustee Area No. 5.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy