ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnerve.com

Stonehaven Looks to Become Charlotte’s First Community Wildlife Habitat

With Charlotte’s exponential growth over the past few years, the city’s wildlife has suffered. As development proliferates, the tree canopy shrinks. The city’s skyline grows as the natural landscape dwindles. One local community is hoping that, with a potential certification as a Community Wildlife Habitat, they can take a step toward curbing the harm done by rapid development.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

City Officials Launch TravelSafely App Pilot Program in South End

City officials held a press conference on Thursday to announce the launch of the TravelSafely app pilot program, part of Charlotte’s Vision Zero safety initiative that seeks to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. The app, designed to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists by connecting users to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy