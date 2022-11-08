ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA girls volleyball state semifinals: Ursuline plays for a title, Badin falls short

FAIRBORN, Ohio − Southwest Ohio girls volleyball was represented Friday at Wright State University's Nutter Center with Division I Ursuline of the Girls Greater Catholic League and Division II Badin of the Greater Catholic League-Coed Division. Late in the afternoon, Ursuline cemented its chances for an eighth state title by taking down Bishop...
