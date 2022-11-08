ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 changes for Springboks team to face France

 3 days ago
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Willie le Roux was recalled to start at fullback and Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf as South Africa made five changes and two positional switches for Saturday’s rugby test against France.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber also included uncapped fylhalf Manie Libbok on the bench Tuesday after struggling to find a consistent replacement at No. 10 for the injured Handré Pollard.

Damian Williemse will start again at flyhalf against the French in Marseille but he struggled to guide South Africa’s game in the 19-16 loss to Ireland in Dublin last Saturday and was shifted to center in the second half.

Le Roux is back at fullback and de Klerk at scrumhalf after they spent much of the season on the bench. The return of le Roux, who has played 80 tests, means Cheslin Kolbe goes back to right wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse shifts to left wing. Makazole Mapimpi was dropped to the bench.

The other three changes are in the forward pack, where prop Ox Nche and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are into the starting team. Franco Mostert is at lock after an injury to Lood de Jager, who might miss the rest of South Africa’s end-of-year European tour.

South Africa faces No. 2-ranked France a week after top-ranked Ireland in a testing start to the world champion’s four-game tour.

The Springboks will also take on Italy and England.

France beat Australia 30-29 last Saturday.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

