The Texas A&M system board of regents on Thursday approved more than $94 million dollars of additional improvements to athletic facilities on the flagship campus. Athletics director Ross Bjork explained during the regents building committee on Wednesday about $60 million for upgrades at Blue Bell Park, $25 million at Ellis soccer field and the west campus player development center, and a $9 million dollar track addition to accommodate field events and a warm up track.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO