wtaw.com
Povzner Named SEC Diver of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week. Povzner’s top performances...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves New Tuition And Fee Structure At The Flagship Campus
The Texas A&M system board of regents unanimously adopts a new tuition and fee schedule for the flagship campus starting next fall. The new rates also apply to the health science center and the Galveston campus. The regents agreed with recommendations from president Katherine Banks, who said she wanted to...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve More Than $94 Million Dollars Of New Athletics Projects On The Flagship Campus
The Texas A&M system board of regents on Thursday approved more than $94 million dollars of additional improvements to athletic facilities on the flagship campus. Athletics director Ross Bjork explained during the regents building committee on Wednesday about $60 million for upgrades at Blue Bell Park, $25 million at Ellis soccer field and the west campus player development center, and a $9 million dollar track addition to accommodate field events and a warm up track.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M’s New Corps Of Cadets Commandant Speaks At The Veterans Day Program At The Bryan American Legion
This podcast is a recording of the Veterans Day 2022 program at the Bryan American Legion. The host is post 159 commander Dale Hutchcraft. The featured speaker is recently retired Army general and the new commandant of the Texas A&M corps of cadets, Patrick Michaelis. Listen to “Veterans Day program...
wtaw.com
Sale Of College Station’s Former Westinghouse Electronics Manufacturing Building
What opened nearly 40 years ago as a state of the art advanced defense electronic component manufacturing facility in in College Station has a new owner. What was originally the Westinghouse building is located next to College Station’s Academy store and was in operation between 1983 and 1999. Purchased...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
wtaw.com
Texas Downtown Association Recognizes Two Local Businesses
Two local businesses are recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for their contribution to downtown Bryan. Katelyn Brown with the Destination Bryan tourism office says the Schulman family, which operates the Queen Theatre for the city, received the association’s resiliency award. And Bryan Broadcasting received a statewide award for...
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his final days as mayor, Downtown Bryan’s award for Bryan Broadcasting, election results, Bryan’s single member districts, his future plans, and more during his last appearance as mayor on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Listen...
wtaw.com
New Leadership Coming To The Brazos County Expo & Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
Brazos County commissioners will be looking for a new general manager of the Brazos County Expo Complex and the Brazos Valley fair and rodeo. That’s after commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting without comment approved the personnel action related to Carl Kolbe’s retirement. Kolbe joined the expo in 2007,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors
The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
wtaw.com
Post Election Interviews With Local Candidates
Click below to hear post election interviews with winning candidates around Brazos County. Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan mayor elect Bobby Gutierrez” on Spreaker. Listen to “Post election interview with Bryan single member district one councilman elect Paul Torres” on Spreaker. Listen to “Election...
