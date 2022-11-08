ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Povzner Named SEC Diver of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week. Povzner’s top performances...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve More Than $94 Million Dollars Of New Athletics Projects On The Flagship Campus

The Texas A&M system board of regents on Thursday approved more than $94 million dollars of additional improvements to athletic facilities on the flagship campus. Athletics director Ross Bjork explained during the regents building committee on Wednesday about $60 million for upgrades at Blue Bell Park, $25 million at Ellis soccer field and the west campus player development center, and a $9 million dollar track addition to accommodate field events and a warm up track.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Veterans Day, the future of a family recreation center or partnership with YMCA, the purchase of the Macy’s store, Amazon’s drone delivery service, new people joining the city council, election results, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, November 11, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Downtown Association Recognizes Two Local Businesses

Two local businesses are recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for their contribution to downtown Bryan. Katelyn Brown with the Destination Bryan tourism office says the Schulman family, which operates the Queen Theatre for the city, received the association’s resiliency award. And Bryan Broadcasting received a statewide award for...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his final days as mayor, Downtown Bryan’s award for Bryan Broadcasting, election results, Bryan’s single member districts, his future plans, and more during his last appearance as mayor on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Listen...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors

The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend. Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information. Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Post Election Interviews With Local Candidates

Click below to hear post election interviews with winning candidates around Brazos County. Listen to “Election night interview with Bryan mayor elect Bobby Gutierrez” on Spreaker. Listen to “Post election interview with Bryan single member district one councilman elect Paul Torres” on Spreaker. Listen to “Election...

