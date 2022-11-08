Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just five days
In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone.
New study’s findings suggest major retailers offer bogus deals
A new study’s findings suggest dozens of popular retailers advertise bogus details as a ploy to get your business. Consumers’ Checkbook conducted the study this year. Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit group that researches prices and offers advice for shoppers, tracked sale prices at 25 popular schools. They chose at least 25 items to price check […]
Comments / 0