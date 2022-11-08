ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

New study’s findings suggest major retailers offer bogus deals

A new study’s findings suggest dozens of popular retailers advertise bogus details as a ploy to get your business. Consumers’ Checkbook conducted the study this year. Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit group that researches prices and offers advice for shoppers, tracked sale prices at 25 popular schools. They chose at least 25 items to price check […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy