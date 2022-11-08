Read full article on original website
Norfolk residents vote no on half-percent sales tax
In a race that seemed to be a toss-up before the election turned into a one sided affair once the polls closed. Norfolk resident voted against the half percent sales tax increase in Tuesday’s election, with over 5,000 no votes compared to 2,700 yes votes. Mayor Josh Moenning was...
Boone County voters decide local contested races
Boone County voters helped decide only a few contested local races in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Unofficial election results were released Tuesday night by County Clerk Sarah Robinson. In a two-way race for Albion Mayor, incumbent Jim Jarecki defeated challenger Ashley Babl, 544 votes to 239. The...
NSAA honors Norfolk's Jeffrey
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 NSAA Distinguished Service and Outstanding Service Awards for extraordinary contributions, dedication, and service to the NSAA, NSAA activities, and NSAA member schools. They include Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau who has played key roles in...
Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska
WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
Antelope County General Election Results (Unofficial)
Take a look at the Antelope County unofficial election results from yesterday’s General Election. At a glance, here are some results of interest to Elgin residents from the Antelope County election. For Member of the Legislature, District 40, Barry DeKay has won with a total district vote count of...
Local Option Sales Tax appears headed for failure in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An attempted to used a Local Option Sales Tax to pay for millions of dollars worth of development in Norfolk appears headed for a resounding defeat. As of midnight, unofficial election results in Madison County showed the sales tax measure trailing by 30 percentage points. If approved,...
Spatial relations this months focus for EVM sprouts
The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their sprouts program this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Executive Director Libby McKay says this month’s focus is spatial relations, and while for adults it’s mostly dumping items out of a bucket, the kids are learning about volume, capacity, spatial relatinos, and all these important foundational math skills that grownups may sometimes take for granted.
Jim Pillen wins election, becomes Nebraska's new governor
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen from Columbus has defeated Democrat state Senator Carol Blood of Lincoln to become the new governor of Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, Pillen received around 60.5% percent of the vote, winning all but two counties in Nebraska. Blood received around 35.5% of the total votes, winning the counties of Douglas and Lancaster. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman also received votes, coming in at just under 4%.
Tiny Nebraska towns, including one uniquely located in three counties, get a boost
Officials in northeast Nebraska’s Emerson are accustomed to dealing with 3s. The village of about 800 residents has the distinction of being located in three counties: Dakota, Dixon and Thurston. So perhaps it’s fate that Emerson has been awarded a state grant, $33,000 worth, to help plan for an...
Westside Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon School Award
Westside Elementary held a special ceremony for their students as they were one of five schools in Nebraska named a National Blue Ribbon school earlier this year. Mayor Josh Moenning was in attendance for Thursday’s ceremony. He says it’s very rewarding in seeing these kids not only be successful, but get recognized for all their hard work.
Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
Norfolk police arrested a woman after substances were found during a home check. Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue around 3:30 afternoon on Tuesday to assist probation officers during a home check. During the check, officers found items that appeared to be related to drugs.\. Upon...
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County
BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
Yankton Crime Scene Investigation
Yankton Police were at a home on east Whiting Drive overnight and into the morning hours. Multiple cars were at the scene last night and one car with crime scene tape around the house was there this morning. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote says it is an active crime investigation...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
2nd-ranked Wayne State volleyball top seed for NSIC tournament this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Wayne State College volleyball team is the top seed for the 2022 NSIC Volleyball Tournament Friday-Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul campus. The Wildcats, ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, captured the NSIC regular season title...
Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day
WAYNE - Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl today announced the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney Kathol from...
