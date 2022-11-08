Read full article on original website
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Science News
Some harlequin frogs — presumed extinct — have been rediscovered
Across Central and South America, one group of bejeweled frogs is making a comeback. Harlequin frogs — a genus with over 100 brightly colored species — were one of the groups of amphibians hit hardest by a skin-eating chytrid fungus that rapidly spread around the globe in the 1980s (SN: 3/28/19). The group is so susceptible to the disease that with the added pressures of climate change and habitat loss, around 70 percent of known harlequin frog species are now listed as extinct or critically engendered.
Science News
Zapping tiny metal drops with sound creates wires for soft electronics
Zapping liquid metal droplets with ultrasound offers a new way to make wiring for stretchy, bendy electronics. The technique, described in the Nov. 11 Science, adds a new approach to the toolbox for researchers developing circuitry for medical sensors that attach to the skin, wearable electronics and other applications where rigid circuit electronics are less than ideal (SN: 6/1/18).
Science News
Sharks face rising odds of extinction even as other big fish populations recover
After decades of population declines, the future is looking brighter for several tuna and billfish species, such as southern bluefin tuna, black marlins and swordfish, thanks to years of successful fisheries management and conservation actions. But some sharks that live in these fishes’ open water habitats are still in trouble, new research suggests.
