Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Division 1-bound

At least four Valley athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday — National Signing Day. All four athletes — Vasquez’s Myra Schneider and Quartz Hill’s Maya McPherson, Kylie Warner and Logan Reddemann — received NCAA Division 1 athletic scholarships.
ACTON, CA
Antelope Valley Press

HDL XC finishes strong

CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School hosted the High Desert League cross country finals on Wednesday afternoon. Mammoth had the top runner in both the boys and girls races, while four local runners finished in the top 10 in the course that was a huge rectangle around the Cal City campus, finishing and ending in the main parking lot.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
signalscv.com

SCV youth football team disqualified over parent mistake

The Santa Clarita Junior Wildcat Navy football team finished the 2021 season with an 0-9 record, going into this season more motivated and determined to be better — and it paid off, as the team was on the verge of earning its way into the Gold Coast Youth Football League’s Super Bowl.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Carrillo setting the pace in race for new District 39 seat

Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo was headed toward victory in the race to represent Assembly District 39, according to early election results, on Tuesday. Carrillo, a Palmdale Democrat, was leading, with only mail-in ballots counted, with 15,741 votes, or 60.5% of the votes cast, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Local school Board races have mixed results

Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow

LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing. Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New faces coming to hospital Board

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, which governs the Antelope Valley Medical Center, will have a different makeup following Tuesday’s election. The Board had two four-year seats on the ballot, along with a single two-year seat.
LANCASTER, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Newcomers due for Palmdale Council

PALMDALE — There will likely be only two new faces on the City Council, as early election results show the Palmdale City Council’s single incumbent in the race leading her opponents. Three Council districts were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election: District Three, with incumbent Laura Bettencourt; District...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV Veterans Day events planned

Veterans Day observances are set for Friday across the Antelope Valley. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day, on Nov. 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed to end World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day, in 1954.

