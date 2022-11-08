Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Division 1-bound
At least four Valley athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday — National Signing Day. All four athletes — Vasquez’s Myra Schneider and Quartz Hill’s Maya McPherson, Kylie Warner and Logan Reddemann — received NCAA Division 1 athletic scholarships.
Antelope Valley Press
HDL XC finishes strong
CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School hosted the High Desert League cross country finals on Wednesday afternoon. Mammoth had the top runner in both the boys and girls races, while four local runners finished in the top 10 in the course that was a huge rectangle around the Cal City campus, finishing and ending in the main parking lot.
signalscv.com
SCV youth football team disqualified over parent mistake
The Santa Clarita Junior Wildcat Navy football team finished the 2021 season with an 0-9 record, going into this season more motivated and determined to be better — and it paid off, as the team was on the verge of earning its way into the Gold Coast Youth Football League’s Super Bowl.
Deep rosters collide as No. 8 UCLA faces Long Beach St.
Eighth-ranked UCLA looks to build off a strong start to the 2022-23 season when the Bruins play host to nearby
Breaking down the Open Division LA City Section playoff football bracket
Undefeated San Pedro is the No. 1 seed.
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo setting the pace in race for new District 39 seat
Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo was headed toward victory in the race to represent Assembly District 39, according to early election results, on Tuesday. Carrillo, a Palmdale Democrat, was leading, with only mail-in ballots counted, with 15,741 votes, or 60.5% of the votes cast, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.
Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
Antelope Valley Press
Storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing. Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories...
Jackpot: Powerball ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at gas station in California, officials say
A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
Antelope Valley Press
Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
Antelope Valley Press
New faces coming to hospital Board
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, which governs the Antelope Valley Medical Center, will have a different makeup following Tuesday’s election. The Board had two four-year seats on the ballot, along with a single two-year seat.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Antelope Valley Press
Newcomers due for Palmdale Council
PALMDALE — There will likely be only two new faces on the City Council, as early election results show the Palmdale City Council’s single incumbent in the race leading her opponents. Three Council districts were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election: District Three, with incumbent Laura Bettencourt; District...
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
Antelope Valley Press
AV Veterans Day events planned
Veterans Day observances are set for Friday across the Antelope Valley. The holiday was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day, on Nov. 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed to end World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day, in 1954.
Garcia Declares Victory in 27th Congressional Race
Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills.
Comments / 0