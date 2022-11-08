Read full article on original website
Police Attempting To Serve Eviction Notice Find Man Dead by Suicide: Report
Authorities discovered a man killed by "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" after reportedly attempting to serve him with eviction papers on Thursday.
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
2 La Puente brothers, both landscapers in their 70s, killed in Beverlywood crosswalk crash
The owner of a donut shop located near the crash site said the brothers were at the shop having breakfast shortly before crash.
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead
A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Burglars steal French Bulldog from West Hills home
LOS ANGELES - Burglars were caught on camera stealing a French Bulldog from a home in West Hills. It happened Wednesday around noon at a home on the 23000 block of Haynes St. The homeowner told FOX 11 that two suspect broke into their house and stole Cardi, a French Bulldog, along with some jewelry.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Coroners Remove the Remains of Singer Aaron Carter from His Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: After a thorough investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at the scene of the death of singer Aaron Carter found in his Lancaster home unresponsive, coroners arrived at the location around 5:45 p.m. to remove Carter’s remains. Responding firefighters pronounced a...
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl's Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl's store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison.
Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school
Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.
Antelope Valley Press
Old friends reunite
The common struggle among local music scenes, not exclusive to the Antelope Valley, is finding musicians to play with. It’s a cliched struggle, but even in this age of social media, it’s still difficult to find others who are on the same page. Once the line-up is solidified, maintaining a smooth operation is another challenge.
Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster
A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades
After sharing one last breakfast together, two brothers in their seventies died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Identified by family members as Alfredo and Jose Linares, the two brothers had just had an early breakfast together on Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, part of their weekly routine before going to their landscaping job, according to KTLA.
Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens
A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Palmdale
A 68-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing after last being seen in Palmdale Wednesday. Cirilo Ortega was last seen about 9:45 a.m. in the 37800 block of 19th Street East, between East Avenue R and East Avenue S, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
