ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead

A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burglars steal French Bulldog from West Hills home

LOS ANGELES - Burglars were caught on camera stealing a French Bulldog from a home in West Hills. It happened Wednesday around noon at a home on the 23000 block of Haynes St. The homeowner told FOX 11 that two suspect broke into their house and stole Cardi, a French Bulldog, along with some jewelry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Old friends reunite

The common struggle among local music scenes, not exclusive to the Antelope Valley, is finding musicians to play with. It’s a cliched struggle, but even in this age of social media, it’s still difficult to find others who are on the same page. Once the line-up is solidified, maintaining a smooth operation is another challenge.
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go

A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades

After sharing one last breakfast together, two brothers in their seventies died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Identified by family members as Alfredo and Jose Linares, the two brothers had just had an early breakfast together on Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, part of their weekly routine before going to their landscaping job, according to KTLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Palmdale

A 68-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing after last being seen in Palmdale Wednesday. Cirilo Ortega was last seen about 9:45 a.m. in the 37800 block of 19th Street East, between East Avenue R and East Avenue S, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy