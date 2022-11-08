Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Related
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland
London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
Antelope Valley Press
Old friends reunite
The common struggle among local music scenes, not exclusive to the Antelope Valley, is finding musicians to play with. It’s a cliched struggle, but even in this age of social media, it’s still difficult to find others who are on the same page. Once the line-up is solidified, maintaining a smooth operation is another challenge.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle’s CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation Blessing and Opening Ceremony
On Wednesday, November 2nd, La Salle College Preparatory hosted a blessing and opening ceremony for the CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation, generously funded by the Carrico Family Foundation. Guests were able to tour the CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation and learn more about the virtual facilities and equipment that will be offered to students.
scvnews.com
Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration
The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.
aerotechnews.com
Veterans Day in the Greater Antelope Valley
The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the Veteran’s Court of Honor. The Antelope Valley Young Marines will present the Colors and lead the...
theavtimes.com
DryTown Water Park season pass holiday sale begins Nov. 25
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park, 3850 E Ave S, is offering discounted 2023 season passes for a limited time beginning Friday, Nov. 25. This year, DryTown is offering the new Weekday Season Pass, with the lowest price season pass of $53 per person for Palmdale Residents or $60 per person for non-residents, giving access Monday through Friday only, and excluding holidays and night events. The All Access season pass is available at the special holiday sale price of $69 for Palmdale residents or $79 for non-residents, giving unlimited access to all regularly scheduled days, holidays, and night events with no blackout dates. Season passes can only be purchased online at www.drytownwaterpark.com.
LA’s Best Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies You Won’t Want to Miss
Grab your cozy jackets and head to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that is so much more than just a few lights on a tree—from fireworks and faux snow to Grammy award winning performers—Los Angeles knows how to really jumpstart the holiday season. There is something magical about...
Antelope Valley Press
Escort ushers AV Wall into Palmdale Amphitheater
PALMDALE — With a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department escort and accompanied by dozens of motorcycles and cars, many decked out in American flags, the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, arrived for display, Wednesday morning, at the Palmdale Amphitheater. The monument, a half-scale...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Longtime Santa Clarita Fashion Icon, Philanthropist Margo Hudson Dies
Margo Hudson, the owner of the iconic Santa Clarita fashion boutique Margo Fashions, died on Monday. Born in Quebec and immigrating to the United States in 1960, Hudson is a longstanding leader in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 1978, she bought her upscale clothing boutique, Margo Fashions, and proceeded to establish herself as a local ...
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
Antelope Valley Press
No Friday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Fontana Herald News
Burlington will open new store in Fontana on Nov. 11
Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer, will be opening a new store in Fontana on the weekend of Nov. 11-13. The store, which offers 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, will be located at 15058 Summit Avenue in Summit Heights Gateway.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
Eater
Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast
The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
Comments / 0